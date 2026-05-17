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Rick Ware Racing: NASCAR All-Star Race from Dover

By Official Release
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RICK WARE RACING
NASCAR All-Star Race
Date: May 17, 2026
Event: NASCAR All-Star Race (non-points event)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway (1-mile, concrete oval)
Format: 350 laps, broken into three segments (75 laps/75 laps/200 laps)

● All-Star Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
● Segment 1 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI (Toyota)

  • Note: Top-26 drivers from Segment 1 were inverted for the start of Segment 2. Remainder of field lined up via finishing position.

● Segment 2 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI (Toyota)

  • Note: Top-26 drivers based on combined results from Segments 1-2, plus past All-Star Race winners, past NASCAR Cup Series champions, and the fan vote winner, all advanced to the final segment to compete for the win.

Cody Ware Results:

● Segment 1: Started 23rd, Finished 31st / Running, completed 56 of 75 laps
● Segment 2: Started 31st, Finished 18th / Running, completed 75 of 75 laps

Race Notes:

● Denny Hamlin won the All-Star Race with a .887 of a second margin over runner-up Chase Briscoe. It was Hamlin’s second career All-Star Race victory.

Sound Bites:

“My team did a really good job. We were struggling and fighting with a lot of balance problems on corner entry in the first segment. It fired off a lot better in the second segment – we picked up half a second on our fastest lap. Obviously, there was a lot of attrition playing into the first two segments, and I don’t want to be cocky and present like we had the pace to make it into the final segment, but if we could’ve fired off with the pace we had at the end, then I think we would’ve been in a good position to advance.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Museum of the Bible Chevrolet

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to points-paying racing on Sunday, May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The longest race on the series’ schedule gets underway at 6 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Prime and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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