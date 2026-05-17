TOYOTA RACING – NCS Dover Post-Race Report – 05.17.26

HAMLIN WINS SECOND ALL-STAR RACE

Toyota earns first podium sweep in the non-points event

DOVER, Del. (May 17, 2026) – Denny Hamlin started from the pole and had the lead when it counted as the Virginia native won his second All-Star Race, and his third consecutive Dover Cup Series win. Hamlin led 103 of 200 laps on his way to victory.

Chase Briscoe finished second to Hamlin for the second consecutive Dover event as the Toyota driver led 61 laps, while Erik Jones had a great weekend, as his team qualified a season-best third overall, and then he qualified for the All-Star Race on the strength of the second-best average finish amongst non-qualifiers in the first two stages. Jones ran the entire final 200 lap stage inside the top-10 and finished third – a best-ever result in the All-Star race.

This is Toyota’s first time sweeping the podium finishers in the All-Star Race. Toyota has now won two consecutive All-Star races (Christopher Bell – 2025), and four overall (2015, 2017, 2025, 2026)

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Dover Motor Speedway

All-Star Race – 350 miles, 350 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, DENNY HAMLIN

2nd, CHASE BRISCOE

3rd, ERIK JONES

4th, Austin Dillon*

5th, Connor Zilisch*

20th, BUBBA WALLACE

22nd, TYLER REDDICK

23rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

24th, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Insurance Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How good was this car and how good were you all day long?

“Yeah, really good. This team did an amazing job working on our Progressive Toyota. I knew yesterday that we had all of the feels in the car that we really needed to go out there and do what we needed to. I thought with the format – it played into our hand. It put us to the back there, and that is typically where are our best – coming through traffic. This Progressive team just gave me a Camry that was a rocket. I was the lucky guy that got to drive it. Need to say thank you to everyone that make this possible – Progressive, Toyota, National Debt Relief, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Sport Clips, King’s Hawaiian, Yahoo, Coca-Cola, Jordan Brand, Shady Rays and Logitech G. We get to have days like today because of those great partners.”

What did the race track feel like from the driver’s seat?

“I thought they did an amazing job with the race track this week. I wouldn’t mind the race being about two hours shorter (laughter), but beyond that. I thought Dover and NASCAR did a great job of mixing things up for us and challenging us in a lot of different ways.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What is your takeaway from your performance today at Dover?

“It was obviously a really fast car. I’m just proud of our group. I knocked the wall down in practice. We basically rebuilt the whole car, so for them to be able to get the car back to where it’s competitive, it says a lot about the guys. It was a good day for our Bass Pro Shops Toyota. Not that we didn’t win, I wish it was a points race because we definitely need the points. It was a hard-fought day. I’ve been having the stomach bug bad the last two, three days. Didn’t know how today was truthfully going to go. I had the shot at the end for a million bucks. Can’t ask for anything more. Wish I had a little more rear grip. Anytime I got the lead, I would be so loose that it would make me vulnerable. When I would get passed, I would come on. Just needed a little bit of rear grip.”

ERIK JONES, No. 43 AdventHealth Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 3rd

Great job today. Can you take me through the run?

“Yeah, we kind of knew that we were good on the long run with our AdventHealth Camry. We had some good track position to start that run, and we just kind of needed to keep the distance with the 11 (Denny Hamlin) and 19 (Chase Briscoe) and 45 (Tyler Reddick). Then he had an issue, and once I got behind the 11 and 19, I just couldn’t keep pace. They were really hooked up. We started going a bit free and lost some ground but just needed a longer run. We were super strong past 70 on. The one run before the last one, we had the pace to run those guys down and challenge them. Just lacking a little speed. The balance was close, just needed a little more pace in the car, but this is a big gain. We’ve been pretty bad at Dover the last handful of years, so I know it is a little bit of a unique deal, but a great run.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

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