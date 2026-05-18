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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Dover Motor Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: NASCAR All-Star Race
Location: Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026
Finish: 18th

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang Dark Horse avoided two multi-car crashes in Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway before finishing 18th in the non-points event.

The exhibition race featured two 75-lap segments followed by a 200-lap main event.

The opening 75-lap segment began with a nine-car crash on Lap 2 that unfolded just behind Berry and eliminated several top contenders from competition.

Berry later fell a lap off the pace midway through the segment but rejoined the lead lap after receiving the free pass when the caution flag flew for Carson Hocevar.

That segment ultimately ended with another nine-car incident that erupted in front of Berry, who skillfully navigated through the spinning cars to finish 18th. The result placed him ninth for the start of the second segment following the field inversion.

In the second 75-lap segment, Berry again lost a lap before eventually returning to the lead lap via the free pass. He finished the segment in 17th, and his combined results positioned him 19th for the start of the final 200-lap feature.

The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang Dark Horse climbed as high as 13th in the closing segment before ultimately taking the checkered flag in 18th place.

Berry and the Wood Brothers Racing team now turn their attention to next Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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