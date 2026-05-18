Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Dover All-Star Race

NASCAR All-Star Race

Dover, Del. – May 17, 2026

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 FREIGHTLINER FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 10TH SEGMENT 1: 6TH SEGMENT 2: 12TH FINISH: 6TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Freightliner Ford Mustang Dark Horse overcame early adversity to deliver a strong sixth-place finish in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. Just two laps into the race, Cindric sustained slight nose damage in a multi-car incident, but the team elected to stay out while several key competitors pitted, helping secure a sixth-place result in the opening segment. Due to the invert, Cindric restarted 16th in segment two and battled a lack of rear grip as the run progressed. A stop on lap 55 for right-side tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment aimed to improve the car’s balance. Starting sixth for the final stage, Cindric showed early promise before slipping back to 12th by lap 57. He managed his tires well and rallied to 10th prior to the All-Star caution, then restarted ninth for the closing run. As the balance came to him, Cindric charged forward—running as high as fourth by lap 170—before ultimately crossing the line in sixth after the final 30-lap run.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “Definitely a wild day at Dover. Happy to stay out of a lot of the mess and have a fast enough Freightliner Ford Mustang along with good execution. We were able to get some good finishes in the first two segments to give us some track position in the final bit. We worked on the car all day and got it better by the end of the race. Not a whole lot more you can ask for. Wish the final run would’ve been a little more snug for me to go challenge the Toyotas for the lead. If it was a points race we would’ve had points in both stages. Top 10 effort, but that wasn’t the assignment today.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 MENARDS/WRANGLER FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 28TH SEGMENT 1: 32ND SEGMENT 2: 28TH FINISH: 13TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Menards/Wrangler Ford Mustang Dark Horse team faced an early setback in Sunday’s All-Star Race at Dover, but managed to come away with a 13th-place finish in the 200-lap main event. Blaney was collected in a nine-car incident on the second lap of the first 75-lap segment, sustaining heavy front end damage that prompted him to take it to the garage for repairs. The 12 team was able to complete its work just before the end of the second 75-lap segment as Blaney returned to the track with 13 laps remaining. As a result, Blaney lined up to start the 200-lap main event from 24th and made his way up to 16th by the time of the competition caution on lap 76. Crew chief Jonathan Hassler went to work on adjustments to keep up with the changing balance due to the prior damage as Blaney worked towards the top-10 during the following run. Blaney was forced to make an unscheduled stop with 63 laps to go due to an issue with the left rear wheel as the caution came out while he was on pit road. After taking the wave around to rejoin the lead lap, Blaney restarted 17th and made up a few spots over the sprint to the finish in a 13th-place result.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “Really proud of this 12 group for putting in the work to get us back out on track and not having it be a complete loss of the day. Would’ve liked to see where we stacked up on pace over all three segments but glad we were able to get at least something out of the day.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 8TH SEGMENT 1: 8TH SEGMENT 2: 13TH FINISH: 25TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano and the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse team suffered a flat left rear tire with 62 laps remaining in Sunday’s All-Star Race at Dover, resulting in a 25th-place finish. After starting eighth in the first 75-lap segment, Logano struggled with the balance early on but maintained top-10 pace to come away with an eighth-place finish. After a round of adjustments between segments, Logano restarted 14th following the top-26 invert and struggled to make up ground due to a tight-handling condition in the corners, ultimately coming away with a 13th-place effort in the second segment. Logano began the 200-lap main event from eighth as the opening run stayed green all the way through to the competition caution on lap 76. Following a four tire stop, Logano continued to fight a tight-handling Shell-Pennzoil Ford before he experienced a flat left rear tire at the entrance to turn one, sending him for a spin into the outside wall and signaling an early end to the afternoon.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “Definitely a tough way to end a pretty tough day overall. We had our struggles on the long run and, unfortunately, that led to giving up a bit of track position in the final segment that we weren’t able to make back up.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 24, for the Coca-Cola 600. Coverage of the begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Prime, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.