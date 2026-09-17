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Layne Riggs awarded 2026 Truck Chase opener pole at Bristol

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Layne Riggs has been awarded the pole position for the UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, September 17, to commence the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Chase.

The event’s starting lineup was initially going to be determined through an on-track qualifying session that consisted of a single-truck, two-lap qualifying format. During the session, each of the 37 competitors vying for 36 starting spots would cycle around Bristol twice to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the single fastest lap was awarded the pole position.

Thursday’s qualifying session, however, was canceled in its final stages due to inclement weather. As a result, the lineup was determined using a qualifying metric formula from the NASCAR rulebook. This resulted in Riggs being awarded the first-place starting spot as he is coming off a victory in the series’ recent event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 22 and is leading the updated Chase standings.

With the pole, Riggs, who was fastest in practice earlier on Thursday, will lead the field to the start of a Truck event from first place for a fifth time this season. Riggs enters the 2026 Chase with six victories, 10 top-five results, 11 top-10 results, 598 laps led and 217 stage points accumulated throughout the series’ 18-race regular-season stretch. With the top seed and 2,100 points, the 24-year-old native of Bahama, North Carolina, will commence his seven-race postseason stretch to his first championship by contending for his third consecutive victory in the UNOH 250 in Bristol, Tennessee.

Riggs will share the front row with Chandler Smith, teammate of Riggs at Front Row Motorsports and a 2026 Chase contender. Smith, who is a two-time Truck winner at Bristol and has won twice this season, is ranked in third place in the Chase standings with 2,065 points as he too commences his pursuit for his first championship. Kaden Honeycutt, who has also won twice and is ranked in the runner-up spot in the Chase standings with 2,075 points, will start in third place as he pursues his first championship and second in a row for TRICON Garage’s No. 11 team.

Tristan McKee and Stewart Friesen, the two-highest non-Chase competitors to start on the grid, will line up in fourth and fifth, respectively. William Sawalich, Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski, Justin Haley and Grant Enfinger complete the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

Overall, six of 10 Chase contenders (Riggs, Smith, Honeycutt, Hemric, Majeski and Enfinger) will start in the top 10 for Thursday’s Chase opener at Bristol. The remaining Chasers that include Tyler Ankrum, Ben Rhodes, Giovanni Ruggerio and Christian Eckes will start 13th, 14th, 19th and 21st, respectively.

With 37 competitors vying for 36 starting spots, Justin Carroll was the lone competitor who did not make the main event.

Starting lineup:

  1. Layne Riggs
  2. Chandler Smith
  3. Kaden Honeycutt
  4. Tristan McKee
  5. Stewart Friesen
  6. William Sawalich
  7. Daniel Hemric
  8. Ty Majeski
  9. Justin Haley
  10. Grant Enfinger
  11. Parker Etamon
  12. Jake Garcia
  13. Tyler Ankrum
  14. Ben Rhodes
  15. Corey LaJoie
  16. Bayley Currey
  17. Brenden Queen
  18. Cole Butcher
  19. Giovanni Ruggiero
  20. Tanner Gray
  21. Christian Eckes
  22. Connor Mosack
  23. Regan Smith
  24. Mini Tyrrell
  25. Nick Leitz
  26. Connor Hall
  27. Andres Perez De Lara
  28. Landen Lewis
  29. Dawson Sutton
  30. Frankie Muniz
  31. Timmy Hill
  32. Kris Wright
  33. Jackson Macenko
  34. Caden Kvapil
  35. Luke Baldwin
  36. Nick Sanchez

*Bold indicates Chase Drivers

The 2026 UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
Nick Sanchez replacing Parker Kligerman for Truck’s Chase opener at Bristol
Nick Sanchez replacing Parker Kligerman for Truck’s Chase opener at Bristol

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