LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: BRISTOL NIGHT RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

BRISTOL PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

DATE: September 19, 2026

Race: NASCAR Cup Series 29 of 36

TRACK: Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | .533-Mile, Concrete Oval

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT BRISTOL: John Hunter Nemechek has seven starts at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series. He earned a highest finish of sixth in March 2024. In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, he made four starts at Bristol, earning two top-three finishes in his last two races at the track in August 2019 and September 2023. He earned a best finish of third, earned twice in August 2019 and September 2023. Nemechek also has ten starts at Bristol in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series where he has earned five top-three finishes and a pole in the Bristol dirt race in March 2021.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“Bristol is a fun one. The night race is always special. Looking forward to a strong run this weekend.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JONES BRISTOL STATS: Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race will mark Erik Jones’ 17th NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway on the concrete oval. In his prior 16 starts, he earned four top-fives, five top-10s, and led 293 laps at the .533-mile oval. He earned a best finish of second from the pole in August 2017 during his rookie season. He led 260 of the 500 laps and finished 1.422 seconds behind race winner Kyle Busch. Jones has an additional three starts on the dirt at Bristol where he has a best finish of ninth in the inaugural direst race in March 2021. He has an additional seven starts outside of the Cup Series at Bristol – six in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and one in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Jones has an impressive career at Bristol in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series – earning three pole positions (April 2015, April 2016, and August 2016), two wins (April 2016 and April 2017), three top-fives, and four top-10s. In his lone Truck Series start at Bristol in August 2015, Jones started fourth and finished sixth.

WINNER AT BRISTOL: Early in his career, Jones was a contender to win each time he rolled into Bristol in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Besides his three back-to-back poles between April 2015 and August 2016, Jones owns two victories at Bristol. He found himself in victory lane for the first time in April 2016 during his only full-time season in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He started on the pole, led 62 laps, and beat runner-up Kyle Busch by .418 seconds to find his first of four victories during the 2016 season. He followed that up in April 2017 while he was running his rookie season in the NASAR Cup Series. Jones returned to the series and started fourth in the race at Bristol. He led 27 laps en route to his .344 second win over runner-up Ryan Blaney.

ERIK JONES QUOTE:

“Hopefully, we can continue to build on our progress at Bristol. Last week was a tough one, but we battled through it and survived to bring home a top-15 finish, so I think we can continue to move in a better direction. Bristol has been a somewhat challenging track for me in this NextGen car. I don’t feel like we’ve really hit on it yet. It’s just kind of been a wild card with the tire situation – some races have high tire fall off and shred tires after 50 laps and some races it doesn’t seem like that’s an issue. There are some things you can do to help conserve tires, but it can take away from performance. There are a lot of variables and unknowns going into Bristol, but hopefully we’ve made enough progress this year on our short-track program to help. It can be a fun track and a really cool one to drive in general, so I want to have a strong weekend.”

CLUB NOTES:

JJ AT BRISTOL: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson owns 38 starts in the Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway. He collected two wins, 13 top-fives, and 22 top-10s over his career as well as led 914 laps. He scored his first win at Bristol in March 2010 when he started fourth in the Food City 500. Johnson led a total of 84 laps to finish .894 seconds ahead of Tony Stewart. He won his second race at Bristol in April 2017. He started 11th for the 500-lap race and led 81 laps en route to a 1.199 second margin of victory of Clint Bowyer. Johnson has an additional five starts outside of the Cup Series – four in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and one in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He earned a best finish of fourth in his March 2001 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start. In his lone career Truck Series start, Johnson started ninth in August 2008 and led 29 laps prior to being involved in a wreck on Lap 101 that ended his Truck Series debut early.

KENSETH BRISTOL STATS: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB competition advisor and 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth also owns 38 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol. He accumulated a total of four victories, 15 top-fives, and 22 top-10s as well as 1,583 laps led. Kenseth scored his first victory in the August 2005 Bristol Night Race. He started from the pole and led 415 of 500 laps to finish .511 seconds ahead of Jeff Burton. He followed that up in the August 2005 night race where he started fourth and found himself in victory lane once again after leading 117 laps. He finished .591 seconds ahead of runner-up Kyle Busch. In the August 2013 night race, Kenseth started fifth and led 149 laps to finish .188 seconds ahead of runner-up Kasey Kahne. His fourth and final victory came in the April 2015 Food City 500 where he once again started on the pole. Kenseth led 47 laps en route to a .287 second margin of victory over Jimmie Johnson. Kenseth has an additional 18 starts at Bristol in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He owns three victories (August 1999, March 2001, and August 2006), 11 top-fives, and 11 top-10s as well as 504 laps led.

THE KING AT BRISTOL: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ambassador and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Richard Petty owns 60 starts in the Cup Series at Bristol dating back to July 1961. During his legendary career, Petty earned three wins, 26 top-fives, and 37 top-10s at Bristol in addition to leading 2,212 laps. He earned his first victory from the pole in July 1967 where he led 225 laps. He won again in March 1975 when he started second, led 243 laps, and bested Benny Parsons. His final win came in November 1975 where Petty started fourth and led 218 laps to find victory lane.

DAY WITH THE CLUB: Join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Thursday, October 8 at the shop in Statesville, N.C. to help celebrate the 2027 season and prepare for the race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stay tuned for more details and a schedule for the day.

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT:

Stepping into a new NASCAR Cup Series ride doesn’t happen overnight. This film follows Riley Herbst through the journey leading to his announcement as the driver of the No. 84 for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

CLUB APPEARANCES:

John Hunter Nemechek will visit the trackside merchandise trailer on Friday, September 18 at 2 p.m. local time for an autograph session before visiting the Dollar Tree display in the fan zone at 2:30 p.m. local time.

Erik Jones will visit the Cracker Barrel fan stage on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. local time for a Q&A session before heading over to the Dollar Tree display in the fan zone for an autograph at 2:15 p.m. local time.

TUNE IN:

Fans can tune in to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on USA Sports, HBO MAX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. The No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE driven by Riley Herbst will debut full time in the 2027 season, while Johnson will make his final NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2027 DAYTONA 500 in the No. 48 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.