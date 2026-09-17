Featured StoriesNASCAR Truck Series
Photo by Chad Wells for SpeedwayMedia.com.
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Nick Sanchez replacing Parker Kligerman for Truck’s Chase opener at Bristol

By Andrew Kim
1 Minute Read

Nick Sanchez will be replacing Parker Kligerman as the driver of the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Thursday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Chase opening event, UNOH 250, at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The news was shared on social media by Kligerman, who also revealed that he is recovering from an illness from the previous week. In the message, Kligerman stated that his condition has improved, but not to the point of competing with Henderson at Bristol, as he will also cover the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Chase event at Bristol a day later for the CW Network.

Sanchez, the 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion from Miami, Florida, has finished in the top 10 in two previous Truck starts at Bristol. He finished ninth in 2023 and fifth in 2024, both of which occurred with Rev Racing. Having made a total of 48 starts and notching both a pair of victories and the 2023 Rookie-of-the-Year title in the series, Sanchez has finished fifth in his first and only Truck start to date this season at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in mid-July, where he finished fifth while driving for Spire Motorsports.

Henderson Motorsports has made a single Truck start this season, which occurred at Daytona International Speedway with Corey LaJoie, the latter of whom finished 34th following a late retirement due to an engine failure. The organization, which last went to Victory Lane with Kligerman at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July 2022, has competed in the Truck Series’ fall Bristol event since debuting in 2012, with Kligerman achieving the organization’s best result of third at the track in September 2022. 

The 2026 UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway is this year’s Chase opener in the Craftsman Truck Series division, where 10 competitors will commence over a seven-race stretch for this year’s championship. The Chase opener at Bristol is scheduled to commence on Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks
Next article
Layne Riggs awarded 2026 Truck Chase opener pole at Bristol
Layne Riggs awarded 2026 Truck Chase opener pole at Bristol

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:23
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love rallies for first elusive O’Reilly victory of 2026 at Gateway
02:32
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins Truck regular season finale at New Hampshire
02:26

Latest articles

Tristan McKee Claims 2026 ARCA Menards East Championship

Official Release -
When the checkered flag waved in Thursday night’s ARCA Menards Series East race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Tristan McKee was crowned the 2026 series champion.
Read more

Eranova Joins Matt DiBenedetto, Young’s Motorsports for Charlotte Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Matt DiBenedetto’s return to NASCAR competition with Young’s Motorsports is expanding.
Read more

REIGNING WORLD CHAMPIONS DALLAS GLENN, RICHARD GADSON GEAR UP FOR FIRST RACE OF COUNTDOWN...

Official Release -
Reigning Pro Stock world champion Dallas Glenn enters this weekend’s inaugural Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR
Read more

Layne Riggs awarded 2026 Truck Chase opener pole at Bristol

Andrew Kim -
The 24-year-old Riggs from Bahama, North Carolina, was awarded the pole position for the 2026 Chase opener at Thunder Valley due to inclement weather canceling qualifying in its final stages.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos