Nick Sanchez replacing Parker Kligerman for Truck’s Chase opener at Bristol

Nick Sanchez will be replacing Parker Kligerman as the driver of the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Thursday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Chase opening event, UNOH 250, at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The news was shared on social media by Kligerman, who also revealed that he is recovering from an illness from the previous week. In the message, Kligerman stated that his condition has improved, but not to the point of competing with Henderson at Bristol, as he will also cover the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Chase event at Bristol a day later for the CW Network.

Little update: I won’t be racing tonight at Bristol in the 75.



As some of you know, I got pretty sick last week & recovery has been slower than I hoped with a few lingering effects. I’m feeling better every day but not quite race ready, and having the broadcast tomorrow as… — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) September 17, 2026

Sanchez, the 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion from Miami, Florida, has finished in the top 10 in two previous Truck starts at Bristol. He finished ninth in 2023 and fifth in 2024, both of which occurred with Rev Racing. Having made a total of 48 starts and notching both a pair of victories and the 2023 Rookie-of-the-Year title in the series, Sanchez has finished fifth in his first and only Truck start to date this season at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in mid-July, where he finished fifth while driving for Spire Motorsports.

Henderson Motorsports has made a single Truck start this season, which occurred at Daytona International Speedway with Corey LaJoie, the latter of whom finished 34th following a late retirement due to an engine failure. The organization, which last went to Victory Lane with Kligerman at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July 2022, has competed in the Truck Series’ fall Bristol event since debuting in 2012, with Kligerman achieving the organization’s best result of third at the track in September 2022.

The 2026 UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway is this year’s Chase opener in the Craftsman Truck Series division, where 10 competitors will commence over a seven-race stretch for this year’s championship. The Chase opener at Bristol is scheduled to commence on Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM.