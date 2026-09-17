REIGNING WORLD CHAMPIONS DALLAS GLENN, RICHARD GADSON GEAR UP FOR FIRST RACE OF COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

MARTIN, Mich. (Sept. 17, 2026) – Reigning Pro Stock world champion Dallas Glenn enters this weekend’s inaugural Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR leading the ultra-competitive field as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads into its Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Glenn secured the regular season championship in Indianapolis with a victory in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro at the legendary race. With four wins on the 2026 season, he hopes to carry his success in Indy into the first race of the Countdown at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park.

“Going into Monday at the U.S. Nationals, I was more focused on trying to win the race than worrying too much about points,” said Glenn. “After my early exit in Brainerd, I decided to just focus on Indy and not even think about the points. Greg (Anderson) was going to have to lose early, and I didn’t want to root against anybody on my team. I just set out to do my job, and then Greg lost early and it was like, ‘Okay, now it’s time to do my job.’”

The highly anticipated debut at US 131 Motorsports Park is the first of six playoff races and the 15th of 20 events during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season. The 2026 Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR will also be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Glenn knows the importance of kicking off the Countdown on a high note. En route to his first world championship last season, Glenn won four of the five playoff races. The inaugural Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR will be an equal playing field for the Pro Stock class as it is NHRA’s first trip to the standout facility. With only 24 rounds of competition left in the 2026 season, Glenn and the rest of the field will try to capitalize on every possible point.

“It’s definitely going to be a lot different going to Martin, where we’ve never been down the track before,” Glenn said. “I’ve never set foot on that property, so I’m excited to add a new track to the list. We also have a short turnaround between Martin and Rockingham, so we’ve been working to make sure everything is ready to go.”

Also on track this weekend will be Glenn’s teammate and six-time world champion Greg Anderson. Anderson has four wins this season and is second in points. Others to watch include Greg Stanfield in third place as well as Matt Hartford, Aaron Stanfield and six-time champ Erica Enders.

Reigning Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Richard Gadson secured the 2026 regular season championship in Indy and with another world championship in sight, Gadson knows he has a steep road ahead of him during the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

“Winning the regular-season championship was definitely big,” said Gadson. “Gainesville was one stamp, but the regular season championship was the period at the end of the sentence. People could say I got saved by the Countdown, but not this time. At the same time, I know it’s not finished. You enjoy it for a short period of time, and then you have to funnel your energy and focus into the Countdown and continue doing the same things that kept you in front.”

Gadson rides for Pro Stock Motorcycle powerhouse Vance & Hines on the RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki. The team has 16 world championships to its credit, including the last three with Gaige Herrera in 2023 and 2024 and Gadson in 2025. Gadson will face plenty of competition in the Countdown, including teammate Herrera, who has wins in Charlotte and Bristol this season, as well as longtime Vance & Hines rival and six-time world champion Matt Smith, who enters the playoffs second in points following his Indy victory.

Other riders in at the Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR will be Maryland winner Angie Smith, John Hall, Ryan Oehler and Chase Van Sant.

The Top Fuel ranks have been dominated this season by Michigan-based Kalitta Motorsports. Reigning world champion Doug Kalitta secured the regular season championship, while teammate Shawn Langdon won in Indy after setting the NHRA speed record at 345 mph earlier this season in Valdosta. The two will be up against the likes of longtime Dodge driver Leah Pruett, Top Fuel rookie standout Maddi Gordon, four-time world champ Antron Brown and motorsports legend Tony Stewart.

To add to the magnitude of the weekend, Doug, Connie and Scott Kalitta will all be honored during the weekend as part of NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration. Connie and Doug will both be recognized as two of the Top 75 drivers in NHRA history.

The Funny Car class is currently led by longtime Dodge driver Matt Hagan, who locked up the regular-season championship in Indy. Three-time world champion Ron Capps enters the Countdown second in points, with Indy winner Jack Beckman in third. The loaded Funny Car field will also feature J.R. Todd, Jordan Vandergriff and reigning world champion Austin Prock.

Race fans at US 131 Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. They are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday to crown the first-ever national event winners in Martin. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12:15 and 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 18 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 20. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday before eliminations action at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by MOPAR, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.