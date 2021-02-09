Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Open for Visitors Throughout Daytona Speedweeks

MSHFA Located on the Grounds of Daytona International Speedway in the Ticket and Tours Building Outside Turn 4

Gary Balough Driven and Designed “Batmobile” Dirt Modified on Limited Engagement Display During Speedweeks

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (February 9, 2021) – Race fans in Daytona Beach for Speedweeks will be able to visit the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA), located on the grounds of Daytona International Speedway (DIS), during daytime hours every day this week except during the running of Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Housed in the DIS Ticket and Tours Building on International Speedway Blvd., and just outside of Turn 4 leading into the famed DIS tri-oval, the MSHFA is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from today through this Saturday, February 13th.

Normally part of the DIS tour program, special Museum-only admission is available for guests when tour operations cease for most of the Daytona 500 schedule. Hall of Fame tickets during the lead up to the Daytona 500 are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 5 to 12 years old, and free for children under five. Visitors who show their Daytona International Speedway race ticket will be admitted for just $7.

“We are pleased to open the doors to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America to race fans from around the world,” MSHFA President George Levy said. “From the opening day of Speedweeks through the race weekend, NASCAR fans will be able to see unique aspects of the entire motorsports world right here in Daytona.”

The MSHFA is a true wonder of motorsports and serves as the only hall that honors all American motorsports, from cars, motorcycles, airplanes, off-road and powerboats. The museum features hands-on displays, galleries, and significant motorsports vehicles that tell the history of motorsports.

For most of each year, access to the MSFHA is included with every Daytona International Speedway tour, which run throughout each day, or as a museum-only ticket. The attraction is open daily nearly year-round except holidays and on major DIS race and event days. For more information, visit the MSHFA at www.mshf.com or contact Levy at (248) 895-1704 or glevy@mshf.com.

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MotorsportsHOF/ and Instagram and Twitter at @MotorsportsHOF.

Noteworthy:

The famous Gary Balough “Batmobile” dirt modified car will be a featured attraction at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America for a limited engagement during Speedweeks. Balough and car builder Kenny Weld draped a Lincoln body on to one of the most advanced race cars ever developed at the time. Balough drove the Batmobile to victory in its first and only race, the 1980 Schaefer 125 at Super DIRT Week IX at the one-mile track at the old New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Although organizers quickly moved to outlaw the radical racer, it had huge influence on the northeast dirt modifieds that followed because of its many innovations in aerodynamics, suspension design and ram air induction. Balough will be on-site at the Museum from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day this week to sign autographs and copies of his book next to the Batmobile.

About the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America: The MSHFA is the only hall that honors all American motorsports: cars, motorcycles, airplanes, off road and powerboats. Its mission is to celebrate and instill the American motorsports values of leadership, creativity, originality, teamwork and spirit of competition. Founded by Larry G. Ciancio and Ronald A. Watson, it held its first induction in 1989. Watson spent the next 30 years tirelessly building it into the nation’s premier such hall until his passing in 2019. The original museum in Novi, Mich., relocated to Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2016 and greets more than 100,000 guests a year. MSHFA is operated by the nonprofit Motorsports Museum and Hall of Fame of America Foundation, Inc.