Toyota Racing NCS Post-Qualifying Recap — Daytona 2.10.21

NCS Post-Qualifying Report – Daytona International Speedway

Wallace, Bell score top-10 speeds in Daytona 500 qualifying

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 10, 2021) – 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace leads Toyota in Daytona 500 qualifying with a fourth-place effort on Wednesday evening.

Daytona International Speedway – February 10, 2021

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Alex Bowman*

2nd, William Bryon*

3rd, Aric Almirola*

4th, BUBBA WALLACE

5th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*

7th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

11th, DENNY HAMLIN

16th, KYLE BUSCH

28th, MARTIN TRUEX JR

33rd, TY DILLON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 DoorDash Toyota Camry, 23XI Racing

Qualifying Position: 4th

Did you get everything you could on that lap?

“I felt like I did. My first to second shift mark – I’m still getting used to everything. I think I jumped the gun on it, but all-in-all, solid effort for our DoorDash team. It feels good to be back in the Toyota camp. It’s going to be a really good speedweeks, we just have to be careful, be mindful and do whatever it takes. We laid down a decent lap, and I knew it was going to be tough when I see us coming across the line and only run a .47, I thought, nah, that’s not going to hold, so good job their Willy B (William Bryon).”

What are your feelings after getting off to a good start with your qualifying run?

“Everything is shaping up to be a great ending for us, we just need to get through it. This is the same feeling I had in 2018 for my first 500. The speed was there. We qualified decent and had a really good Duel and then finished second in the 500. I think the way things are going, we just need to keep it going. Keep the positive momentum going. Everything is kind of clicking and I feel really good in the car and confident. Still getting things worked out, but all in all, it comes pretty natural when you have a great team behind you.”

Did Michael Jordan text you encouragement or anything today?

“I got a text from him there after qualifying. It was very positive. We’re all excited. I think he gets into town tomorrow so I’m pumped. Like I said earlier, it’s shaping up to be a good weekend.”

What was it like today to finally get into the car?

“It was good to be back in the Toyota family and working with Wheels (Mike Wheeler, crew chief) and getting the communication down. Working with Freddie (Kraft, spotter) and bringing that back from the off-season. Everything is clicking and just feels good, feels smooth. Smooth transition. At the end of the day, it’s a race car, but the way that we’ve spent time and going through looking at everything. Things are standing out that are a little bit different that I’m feeling inside. It’s good. We’re excited, I’m pumped and I know that all the resources are there. Everything is in place and I keep saying that my motto is, ‘no more excuses,’ and right now I don’t have an excuse so I’m good.”

What is your plan with Michael Jordan this weekend?

“Our schedules are being worked out now. I know we have some interviews together and we’ll figure it out. Maybe try to get a round of golf in.”

Do you feel like this season is different from last year and you can just focus on racing?

“Until I’m asked about it. It’s definitely different for sure. I’ve come out a better person, a more mature person and better racer because of everything. We’ll just have to keep going. Whatever comes our way, we’ll be ready. Sleeves are rolled up, ready to roll.”

Were you nervous when you first got in the No. 23 Camry today for practice?

“I was definitely – I was anxious after the Clash race last night. Sitting there having a debrief with Ty (Dillon) and Denny (Hamlin) and at the end of it Ty was like, ‘Man, I’m so pumped for you, this car was awesome and has a lot of potential.’ I’m like, sweet, I’m ready to go. Going into it, felt good, climbed in and felt good. That’s a start when you get in and you’re comfortable. Then the on-track success that we’ve had so far is just backing everything up. You know me, I’m an even-keel person and nothing really gets too crazy for me. When you have opportunities like this and cars like this and people around you like this. Our partners, so excited for DoorDash to be on and their first Daytona 500 experience and giving them all this exposure. But everybody involved – McDonalds, Toyota, Dr Pepper, Root Insurance – they had a great Clash race the other night with Ty. Just ready to go. Columbia is obviously supporting all of us looking good. We’re just doing big things and it’s already starting the year off right. We’re good.”

How positive are things feeling for you?

“It’s crazy, I think back to maybe five or six years ago, I remember hating this place and couldn’t wait to get out of here. Seemed like there wasn’t anything that could go our way. Now, statistically it’s my best race track. Looking forward to adding some more tracks to that list that are some of our best tracks because of statistics. It’s good to be here at Daytona. Speedweeks is a different atmosphere with everything with COVID. We miss the fans and having that aspect here. All in all, we get to see the action live on FOX and it’s good to get that exposure for all of our partners. Just kind of rolling with the punches. This is my fourth Daytona 500. I know how to manage the emotions and not get too high or too low. We’re fourth and we still have a lot of work to do.”

How do you think fans will react when they’re allowed back in the stands after your advocacy for social justice?

“Everything is going fine. Not particularly worried about my safety when fans come back. I know there’s going to be the ones that will voice their opinions and they have the right to do so, that’s okay. I think through everything last year, I’ve been able to grow a little tougher and a little stronger in every aspect, mentally and physically. Just hopefully people can agree to disagree on things and move on.”

Can you talk about working with Mike Wheeler?

“I’ve known Wheels (Mike Wheeler, crew chief) indirectly from being at the race track and being around the garage a little bit. Moving forward with him and having him call the shots for our team, I was excited about. When you have a familiar friend with him and Freddie Kraft (spotter) also from the Long Island area, it’s nice to have that. Wheels has been a lot of fun to work witih. We kind of vibed from day one since we walked in. He’s been super helpful with getting me to understand the cars better and walking me through everything over and over, making sure I get that support system. I think what we have going right now is good, we just have to keep massaging it and working it out.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 7th

Top-10 speed this evening, Christopher. How was your lap?

“I was really happy with the DEWALT Camry today. I knew after practice that we had some good speed in it, but I didn’t know it was going to be quite that good. Nonetheless, a great start to our Speedweeks. It was a great qualifying effort. It puts us in a good spot for the Duels. The Duels are a short race, so a good starting spot is important. Hopefully, we can capitalize on that, pick up some points and get a great starting spot fore the 500.”

How did you feel in the draft?

“I felt actually pretty good. I was really happy with my Camry in the draft. I felt like it sucked up really well. We only had five cars out there, so it’s hard to get a true feel of what it’s going to do in a pack, but it showed great speed. We were at the top of the sped charts so that was a plus. I feel like the Toyotas all run really well together, and hopefully we can keep it up and work as a team.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 11th

How great of a start is this for the new race team?

“It is, it’s actually a pretty solid qualifying effort for our FedEx team. Just barely outside the top-10 there so that’s a good starting spot for us. We’re excited about it. That was a great run by the 23XI team. Just barely missed it by a tenth or so from getting a locked in spot, but now they get to go out there and race and get the experience they need to try to get a great finish on Sunday. I’ve only been part of the front row once. I think it was by accident or must have got a huge tornado tailwind. In the Duel race, you’re thinking, don’t mess it up, don’t mess the car up. Now you get to take this opportunity to really learn. I’m excited to see the start that the team has had. They’ve done a great job and it’s a reality now.”

How did you feel about seeing the No. 23 Camry on the race track today?

“At times, emotional. You understand the hard work that’s been put into it. It’s been a lot of days and hours there during the off-season just kind of checking on things and helping them any way that I can. It’s everything comes together. I’ve said for the last couple months, when I see the car on the track, that’s when it will be real for me and it definitely was.”

How do you feel about your chances for a third-straight Daytona 500?

“It took about two laps of practice before I was like, wow, this car is doing a lot of really good things. Even though you’re running there in a straight line with your teammates, still, there have been times where I can’t get to the person in front of me or I can’t get the person behind me close. It seemed like my car today was able to do that right away. I’m very excited about it and the possibilities. I said during media this week that superspeedway racing is a skill game, but sometimes you get unlucky. We just hope to not get unlucky and at least give ourselves a shot at the end. Hopefully you make the right decisions. Sometimes your fate is out of your hands and you get unlucky, but I feel we’re in a really good place and I like where my car is at right now.”

Will the No. 23 Camry be a distraction to you in the race?

“No, I always have to maintain a level of professionalism to the team that I drive for. That comes with making sure I’m prepared to do my job when I get in my car and I’m giving those guys 110% or more. The start of the race last night, I have a job to do and I’m going to go out there and show that I’m ready. I certainly think, this is the point in the season that things will start to get easier from my standpoint because I can now focus most of my time towards my driving and how can I get better, how can I help my 11 team get better. And designate maybe a day or a day-and-a-half to the 23 car in the middle of the week. That’s what my goal is to do and really, the conversation was had, racing each other for the win and everyone will have those quesitons. I say nothing is given. I hope you guys finish second every week and we win every week. That would be the perfect scenario for me. Certainly, I’m going to treat them just as I would Martin (Truex Jr.) when he was alliance teammates or the 95 with Christopher (Bell) the last few years. You’re treating it the same way as that.”

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 16th

Can you talk about your relationship with Martin Truex Jr. and thoughts on his extension with Joe Gibbs Racing that was annouced today?

“Martin’s (Truex Jr.) been a part of the Toyota family for a long time, back in his days at MWR (Michael Waltrip Racing) and then after a year or two when he was at Furniture Row and then they became a Toyota team. We’ve known each other for a long time and we raced against each other as competitors as well too for Xfinity and back then Busch Series championships back in 2004. Him and I have always had a great relationship so it’s fun to see his opportunity continue in the Cup Series with the 19 car and Bass Pro and everybody that’s over there on that deal. Him to be a part of Joe Gibbs Racing still is going to be good for us. He’s obviously one of the best guys out there and won a championship a few years ago. Hopefully, we can all get back to those championship winning ways at Joe Gibbs Racing.”

What does a win in the Clash do for your confidence the rest of the week?

“Yes and no, obviously it’s nice anytime you’re able to win a race. It just kind of sets the tone, feels good, it’s a road course, not the oval. We qualified about where we expected to here today. It’s a completely different everything once you get into the oval stuff. We’ll see what happens for the rest of the week, but anytime you’re winning, it’s certainly not hurting.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 28th

Can you talk about your new contract with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR)?

“It was a good day for us to put that all together this offseason to be able to announce it. I love racing at JGR, and what we’ve been able to do there and I look forward to building upon that. It’s always nice to have a contract out of the way and being able to focus 100 percent on this season and not have to worry about this year.”

Did you ever consider making this year the last year?

“No, not really. Never really considered that.”

Do you feel like you are winding down your career or do you feel as good as you felt five or 10 years ago?

“I feel as good as I ever have. Nobody would do this and keep doing this if they didn’t think that way. I’m as good as I’ve ever been, and I’ve got a lot more races to win.”

What are the things you are trying to learn with your new spotter, Drew Herring?

“Really, the biggest challenge is just the lack of practice time. The good news is we’ve got the Duels tomorrow tonight to try to figure out – learn that communication and see how it goes. Drew’s been working really hard in the offseason to prepare for this and as a driver himself he knows the things that I need to hear and want to hear. It will be a work in progress for sure. It will take a little time to get on the same page, and just to be able to understand exactly what he means when he says something. I look forward to it. I think he’s going to do a great job. He’s really committed to doing it and being good at it. That’s really what it’s going to take.”

What was the problem with the dirt and mud at last night’s race? What needs to be done before next weekend’s race?

“I definitely think we can improve it. The biggest thing is that was the first time we’ve raced here at night. It was a lot darker. It was really hard to see. It was really hard to distinguish where the grass was, where the curb started. Then when guys started going through the mud, track conditions changed lap to lap. I think we need some kind of visual that is not just flat. The rumble strips in the bus stop are even with the grass and the pavement. With it being that dark, you can’t distinguish it. I think what really hurt us last night was that it was muddy. When we were here in August, you could see the sand and the dust pick up and be on the racetrack, but it wasn’t mud, so I definitely think we could do something better.”

TY DILLON, No. 96 Bass Pro Shops/Black Rifle Coffee Toyota Camry, Gaunt Brothers Racing

Qualifying Position: 33rd

How do you feel going into tomorrow?

“We felt good after practice. We knew we needed some speed here in qualifying to try to get locked in, but we kind of went the other way a little bit. I feel confident being able to race my way in, and I know what it takes to get the job done. We would have liked to get this Bass Pro, Black Rifle Coffee Toyota locked in tonight, but the cards didn’t work out that way and so we will race our way in tomorrow night.”

How do you take care of the car tomorrow?

“You’ve got to get the car into the race, but to get it in you’ve got to finish the race. It’s just that. It’s a balance. Put yourself in the right situation. These races are wild. I remember my first duel. It’s way more aggressive than you think it’s going to be as far as a qualifying race. I think having some experience definitely helps, but we are going to do whatever it takes. We want to get this car in, so hopefully, we are in a good duel with some Toyota partners and have some people to work with to get us into a good spot.”

How stacked is the open field this season?

“My first year ever coming here, I had to race my way in, but the field wasn’t as packed as this one is. There’s a lot of talent, along with a lot of fast racecars. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a good show. Unfortunately, there’s going to be a really good driver and a really good team that has to go home tomorrow. That’s the tough part about it, but it is racing. It’s competition. There’s going to be hurt feelings, and there’s going to be celebrations too, so hopefully we are on the happy side of that one.”

Who do you want to work with in the Duels?

“I’m hopeful I get into a duel with some Toyota partners, but just having some years under my belt and being able to work with some of these drivers in the race – I have a somewhat of an advantage as far as just having people that know me. You gravitate towards some familiar people in each race, whether it’s a manufacturer thing or not. I plan on working with some Toyota partners and doing whatever it takes to get up front.”

