XFINITY Series PR

RCR Post Race Report – Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

By Official Release
Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Team Open 2021 Season with Seventh-Place Finish at Daytona

Finish: 7th
Start: 11th
Points: 6th

“A seventh-place finish is a great way to start the season for our No. 2 TaxSlayer team. Our Chevrolet Camaro was loose for the first half of the race, but my crew chief, Andy Street, made solid adjustments every time we came to pit road. The key to seeing the checkered flag in these superspeedway races is to miss the big wrecks. There were a couple close ones in the final stage, but we managed to keep the TaxSlayer machine clean. We didn’t have enough help during the green-white-checkered to make a big push on the inside lane, but to start our year with a top-10 and earn stage points are positives for our team. I am very thankful to be a part of Richard Childress Racing full-time and we will get after it again here next week on the road course. I think we will be really good then.” -Myatt Snider


Official Release
