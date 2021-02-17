Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 02.17.21

This Week in Motorsports: February 15-21, 2021

· NCS/NXS/NCWTS: Daytona International Speedway Road Course – February 19-21

PLANO, Texas (February 17, 2021) – Its back to Daytona for NASCAR’s top three series, but this time they are going right and left on the Daytona Road Course.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Hamlin strong at Daytona… Denny Hamlin has proven to be the driver to beat on the high banks of Daytona’s speedway layout, but is no slouch on the road course layout as well. In the first race on the track in August, Hamlin led 16 of 65 laps and finished second. Last week, Hamlin added an additional 21 laps leading the field during the Clash on Tuesday evening.

Busch looking for second Daytona Road Course victory in two weeks… Kyle Busch started Daytona Speedweeks with a victory in the non-points Clash event last Tuesday that was held on the Daytona Road Course with a last-lap pass. Busch owns four road course victories in his career, including two each at Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

Truex knows his way around the road courses… Martin Truex Jr. always seems to find the front at road course events. Truex finished third in the first Daytona road course event last August and led laps in the Clash last week. The New Jersey-native owns four road course victories during his career.

Jones plans to be one spot better… Brandon Jones had many great moments as part of a career 2020 season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including a runner-up finish at the Daytona Road Course where he led two laps and scored his career-best road course result.

Rhodes wins early… Ben Rhodes began the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in the best way possible as he drove his new Tundra to victory lane. It was Rhodes first win in Daytona and the fourth of his career. It was a perfect homecoming for Rhodes and ThorSport Racing as they scored the win in the team’s first race back with Toyota.

Toyota looking for 200… After Rhodes’ victory at Daytona, Toyota is sitting at 199 Truck Series victories. Toyota scored the first victory in the manufacturer’s debut Truck Series season when former Toyota driver Travis Kvapil won at Michigan International Speedway on July 31, 2004. Since the debut season, Toyota has a series-record 11 manufacturer’s titles and eight driver championships.

Hill looks to bounce back… Truck Series championship contender Austin Hill will debut a new scheme on his Toyota Tundra this weekend and looks for another solid Daytona Road Course event. Hill was in front of the field for one lap and scored a top-five finish last August.

