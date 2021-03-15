Top 5 Dominant NASCAR Cars

In 1948, NASCAR was the beginning of an era that introduced “stock racing” to car fanatics. Car enthusiasts got what they could imagine while NASCAR became one of the most powerful and leading racing sports in the world. Moreover, it has a lot of sponsors, like trustly ireland casinos and other gambling members. Currently, a NASCAR driver, on average, is capable of maintaining a hefty $500,000 salary, besides a cash prize of at least $200,000.

Who is as equally vital and valuable as the driver? The NASCAR stock automobile! Some of these automobiles have a history lasting over a century. Yet, they still remain among the most desired and significant NASCAR monuments. Regardless of the drivers who once navigated these cars, these stock automobiles have their own fanbases among NASCAR enthusiasts.

Top 5 NASCAR Automobiles

Hudson Hornet 1951

When 14 automakers participated in a premier series, Marshal Teague took the winning title of 1951 opening-season in a Hudson Hornet 1950s model. The Daytona Beach & Road Course was the place Marshall laid his dominance as a “Fabulous Hudson Hornet” teamer.

Ford Thunderbird 1987

NASCAR’s fastest stock car? It is none other than the 1987-1989 Ford Thunderbird with Bill Elliot behind the wheel. Bill “Awesome Bill” Elliot’s courage, combined with the automobile’s aerodynamics and fierceness, hit the maximum speed milestone of over 210 MPH on the famous Talladega Superspeedway. 34 years later, the max speed record is the qualifying mark at the Daytona International Speedway.

Plymouth Belvedere

Who can ever dare forget the classic 426 HEMI 1967 Plymouth Belvedere? No stock car racing fan can deny the dominance of NASCAR legend Richard Petty’s performance that made a mark in the history of automobile racing. Making unbelievable finishes among the top ten in 40 of the 1967 races, the ’67 Belvedere compliments the sport in utmost esteem.

Chevy Monte Carlo

As a sports fan, do you remember the legendary late Dale Earnhardt’s first Daytona victory of 1998? If so, you will definitely recognize the ’98 Monte Carlo, the late legend drove. Moreover, this automobile was astonishing in aerodynamics and thrust, making it a unique set of wheels to lead on the NASCAR race tracks. In addition to the facts, Jeff Gordon won the Winston Cup straight through ’95-’98. This record suggests the reigning power of this sleek automobile. Its reign lasted from 1995 to 1999 when the bulky thing raced its last mile. Yet, sports fans remember this surmounting NASCAR icon with great praise.

1960s Dodge Charger 500

Dodge put together their brightest minds to create an innovation in NASCAR automobiles. They succeeded and developed the famous 1960s Dodge Charger 500. The fantastic car-dominated all the Daytona tracks through its years of racing. Its impeccable performance is why it made a mark in NASCAR history. To top that, the Dodge Charger 500 of 1969 was so powerful and brutal that officials decided to ban it as a means to maintain fairness on the track.

The late legend Richard Petty took this automobile in his competition for the longest time was also none other than the Dodge Charger 500. Moreover, NASCAR even increased the eligibility of the car by year so that the fans can continue seeing legends participating in competitions with the ‘beast’ (1977).

Concluding Remarks

The cars above made tremendous contributions in marking the significance of NASCAR sports in American stock car racing history. They have accomplished once-in-a-lifetime records and defined some of the greatest eras of stock car racing.

