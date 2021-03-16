CP Compressors Makes Truck Series Debut with Todd Gilliland

Brand Returns to Front Row Motorsports at Atlanta Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 16, 2021) – For the second consecutive season, CP Compressors, a division of Chicago Pneumatic, will make their return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM). This year, the CP Compressors brand will make its NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut as the primary sponsor of Todd Gilliland during this Saturday’s Fr8 Auctions 200 at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. CP Compressors will also be an associate partner of Anthony Alfredo during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Last season, CP Compressors supported Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team. The brand earned a top-10 finish with McDowell during the inaugural Daytona Road Course event. CP Compressors are used daily at both FRM and David Gilliland Racing.

“Our body shop has been very impressed with the power of our CP Compressor,” said Jerry Freeze, General Manager, FRM. “They are known as some of the best in the industry and they help keep our team moving forward. We trust their products and they have been a big part of our race shop.”

Chicago Pneumatic’s compressor division is a market-leading manufacturer and distributor of compressed air products. They offer both fixed and variable speed compressors that range in sizes from 3 – 350 HP and come with the option to be either tank-mounted or base-mounted, as well as the availability for integrated dryers. No matter what the application, CP Compressors have a model to fit all needs.

“Front Row Motorsports has been great to work with and we’re proud to service their race shop and also David Gilliland Racing,” said Maggie Rogers, Communications and Branding Marketing Manager, Chicago Pneumatic Compressors. “We see the progress that Front Row Motorsports has made, and we wanted to support Todd Gilliland and Anthony Alfredo this weekend in Atlanta. We are proud to be a part of the organization.”

Since their incorporation in 1901, Chicago Pneumatic has been at the forefront of mechanical and industrial engineering for more than 100 years. One of their early inventions was the world’s first impact wrench; a tool that today, is used daily in the field of motorsports. Since then, Chicago Pneumatic has gone on to assist in many American engineering marvels, including the Apollo space mission to the moon and the erection of the World Trade Center.

“It’s pretty cool to see CP Compressors come back to Front Row Motorsports and support our program,” said Gilliland. “I can’t wait to get to Atlanta after not really getting the finish that we wanted at Las Vegas. We have a cool CP Compressors scheme and it’s the Fr8 Auctions 200, so it’s a big weekend for FRM. I’m ready to get to the track and have a good run on Saturday for everyone.”

Gilliland will be a favorite heading into Saturday’s race. In the two previous starts at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Gilliland has finished in the top-10. He finished fourth last year. Gilliland enters the race eighth in championship points.

The Fr8 Auctions 200, is scheduled for Saturday, March 20. The race will be televised live on FS1.

ABOUT CHICAGO PNEUMATIC COMPRESSORS

Chicago Pneumatic Compressors is a market leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial compressed air products such as screw compressors, piston compressors and air treatment. When you are in need of a professional air compressor, CP Compressors is sure to have the right solution. We have used our years of experience to design compressors that are professional and reliable, and to tailor our products to your needs. Visit www.cpcompressors.com for more information.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.