AUTOTRADER REACHES MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH TEAM PENSKE

Keselowski and Logano to Continue Racing in Autotrader Colors in NASCAR Cup Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 17, 2021) – Team Penske announced today that Autotrader has reached a multi-year extension of its agreement with the team, beginning with the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and into the future. The partnership renewal includes an increase in races where the Autotrader brand will serve as primary sponsor for the Ford Mustangs driven by both 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Brad Keselowski and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano. Keselowski and Logano will compete in the Autotrader orange and blue colors for a total of six races during the 2021 season, starting this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Keselowski will race the No. 2 Autotrader Ford.

Autotrader’s and its parent company Cox Automotive began their relationship with Team Penske in 2014 and together celebrate their eight-year partnership this season.

“Following a strong 2020 season, we look forward to continuing our longstanding sponsorship with Team Penske,” said Steve Rowley, president of Cox Automotive. “Our relationships with Brad, Joey and everyone at Team Penske are so valuable to our business. This partnership allows us to elevate our brands by aligning with a world-class sport, racing team and drivers – not to mention, the ability to connect with some of the most passionate fans in sports. We share their enthusiasm for NASCAR, and these connections help us to build awareness for Autotrader’s efforts to make car buying easier.”

In addition to this weekend’s race in Atlanta, Keselowski will compete in the Autotrader Ford Mustang at Martinsville Speedway (April 10) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (September 26) this season. Keselowski has enjoyed considerable success with Autotrader as a primary partner, with the No. 2 carrying the brand to Victory Lane three times dating back to 2017.

“It’s great to have Autotrader back on board for 2021,” said Keselowski. “They’ve been a great partner with us for several years and do a lot to activate with our fans, which is really cool. I think it’s so important to have partners in our sport that aren’t just on the side of the car, but actually have active programs and platforms to engage the fans.”

Logano will have Autotrader as the primary sponsor on the No. 22 Ford Mustang at three races in 2021: Talladega Superspeedway (April 25), Sonoma Raceway (June 6) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 18). Autotrader will continue to be featured as an associate sponsor on both cars throughout the Cup Series season.

“As a driver, you always enjoy when a consumer facing brand is on the side of your car, because you instantly know that the fans know who you are representing,” said Logano. “As a huge fan of cars, and someone who likes to buy and sell, it’s great to be associated with Autotrader. I’ve been fortunate enough to represent them for the last several years – now I just need to get them to Victory Lane.”

Autotrader is one of the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. Not only can you shop the widest variety of cars, Autotrader features the Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor on car listings, giving car buyers the confidence to purchase with the most trusted pricing.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 550 major race wins, over 650 pole positions and 40 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 55-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2021, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today’s empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader’s comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company’s more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com.