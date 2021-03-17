TPC Racing Back In Action With Vernon McClure For Inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup North America Doubleheader

McClure Will Run the No. 10 Main Street Homes/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup at Sebring International Raceway

SEBRING, Florida (March 17, 2021) – TPC Racing’s long history with Porsche Motorsports continues this weekend at Sebring International Raceway, where Vernon McClure will run the No. 10 Main Street Homes/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the long-awaited Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

The IMSA-sanctioned series will run a doubleheader at the season opener, with the 45-minute Race One at 5:30 ET on Thursday, March 18 and Race Two at 10:10 a.m. ET on Friday, March 19. Both races can be seen on the live stream at IMSA.tv.

Porsche Carrera Cup North America brings the latest-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars to the United States, matching the world-wide platform used in Regional Championships around the world. McClure will run in the Pro-Am class utilizing the same equipment as the Pro Class.

“It’s very cool to have Carrera Cup in the United States now,” Director of Race Operations Harris Levitas said. “It’s something everyone has been looking forward to. It’s still an IMSA-sanctioned event, but Porsche is stepping up a bit with support for the series. We’re really looking forward to it here at TPC Racing.”

McClure was a regular competitor for TPC Racing in the previous-generation of Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA and got his first taste of the new 992-generation car in a series-wide test at Sebring just a couple of weeks ago.

“We’re really looking forward to running the 992 with Vernon McClure,” Levitas said. “Vernon did a terrific job last week on the test days, and we’re looking for some pretty promising results in the Pro-Am class. I think he’ll do very well. The car was great for him to drive. He was so confident behind the wheel. Spencer Pumpelly is working with him, coaching in Carrera Cup. Between Spencer’s notes and Vernon’s approach to the year, I think he good get some very good results in the class.”

McClure had a successful outing at Sebring last November, earning the Hard Charger award and a top-five class finish. The confidence from that, coupled with a successful first test in the new car, should provide a boost for this upcoming weekend.

The No. 36 DSC Sport/Erin Levitas Foundation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup piloted by Mike Levitas was on the original entry list in the 991 Pro-Am Class for previous generation cars. That car was damaged in an incident a week ago at Sebring and, while repairable, will not be competing this weekend in Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

The race week gets underway on Wednesday, March 17 with a 30-minute practice at 3 p.m. ET. Porsche Carrera Cup returns with an 8:15 a.m. ET practice on Thursday, March 18, followed by qualifying at 12:25 p.m. ET and that afternoon’s race at 5:30 p.m. ET. The race week wraps with Friday morning’s race at 10:10 a.m. ET.

