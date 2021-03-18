RCR Event Preview – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway… In 147 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins and three pole awards, including Kevin Harvick’s emotional victory in the Cracker Barrel 500 on March 11, 2001. Dale Earnhardt won eight times at the Hampton, Ga.-based track under the RCR banner. Additionally, RCR boasts 29 top-five and 57 top-10 finishes at AMS and RCR-prepared Chevrolets have led 2,955 laps at the ultra-fast, 1.54-mile oval. Richard Childress, a former driver on NASCAR’s senior circuit, recorded his best finish at AMS, ninth, in the Atlanta Journal 500 on Nov. 2, 1980.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Xfinity 250 will be televised live Saturday, March 20, beginning at 5 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be televised live Sunday, March 21, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Atlanta Motor Speedway… Dillon has eight NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway to his credit, earning a best finish of 11th twice in 2020 and 2016.

About Tracker Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Atlanta Motor Speedway is a track where the asphalt there is among the favorite of the drivers, am I right?

“It’s old, but I’m glad they’ve kept it the same. It’s a place that drivers love because you know it’s going to be slick and over time you might be able to find some grip by moving around or changing your line and being disciplined with the throttle.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Atlanta Motor Speedway… Tyler Reddick has one previous NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, finishing 16th there during last year’s race. Reddick also has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and one top-five finish at the 1.5-mile speedway, as well as two NASCAR Truck Series starts and one top-five finish from 2015.

About Alsco… Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret.

Making His Broadcast Debut… Reddick will be making his debut in the FOX Sports booth this weekend to help call the action during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta. Catch the race live starting at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What will be the key to success this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

“Tires will be very important to having a successful race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Even with the downforce package we have, tires still remain as a key to this track due to the extremely worn-out surface. Last year, I was still getting a feel for a Cup car when we raced at Atlanta and thought I had a tire going down during the first stage, so now that I know what that feels like I know what to watch out for. We had some handling issues during last year’s race too where our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE would swing from being way too loose to way too tight, so my team has looked back at last year’s notes a lot this week to prepare and have a better handling No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet this time around. I enjoy racing at Atlanta with its old track surface, so I’m excited for this weekend.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Atlanta Motor Speedway… Snider has one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which came one season ago in 2020. The 26-year-old has also competed in one NASCAR Truck Series race at the Georgia quad-oval, earning a seventh-place finish in 2018.

About TaxSlayer… TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

What are your expectations heading into Atlanta Motor Speedway?

“Atlanta’s track surface is old and worn out, which makes it really fast. I personally don’t have a ton of experience there, so our TaxSlayer team has been working hard in the sim and watching film to prepare for Saturday’s race. We will need to manage the race and our tires to be there at the end with a shot at another victory.”