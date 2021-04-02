Trio of Feature Race Winners Crowned in First Official Day of 2021 HSR Competition Thursday at the HSR Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway

Todd Treffert Porsche-Class and Overall Sasco Sports International/American Challenge Winner in Speedconcepts 1974 No. 141 Porsche 911 IROC Prepared by 901 Shop

Greg Griffin Secures Season-Opening Stoner Car Care Global GT Victory in Speed Works 2016 No. 071 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo

Barry Payne Takes Sasco International Class Honors in 1999 No. 9 Lotus Elise Prepared by Heritage Motorsports

SEBRING, Florida (April 1, 2021) – A trio of race winners emerged in a pair of feature races that closed out the opening day of 2021 HSR competition Thursday at the HSR Spring Fling at Sebring International Raceway.

After securing a Group 5 WeatherTech sprint race victory earlier Thursday afternoon, Todd Treffert went two-for-two on the day with a flag-to-flag win in the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge season-opening race.

Treffert scored overall and Porsche class Sasco Sports honors for the second-straight running of the HSR Spring Fling in his No. 141 Speedconcepts 1974 No. 141 Porsche 911 IROC Prepared by the 901 Shop.

Porsches swept the overall Sasco Sports top-three with Treffert leading the similar Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 52 Porsche 911 IROC of Yves Scemama across the finish line.

Frank Beck finished third overall and in the competitive Porsche class in his Becks European 1972 No. 59 Porsche 914/6.

International Sasco Sports honors went to Barry Payne in the 1999 No. 9 Lotus Elise. Payne was joined on the International division podium by Gary Wilt in the 1969 No. 102 BMW 2002. Both entries are prepared this weekend by Heritage Motorsports.

Thursday’s other feature race – the season-opening Stoner Car Care Global GT sprint – was won by Greg Griffin in his Speed Works 2016 No. 071 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo.

Griffin shared the Stoner Global GT podium with Paul Reisman who finished second in his Hudson Historics 2009 No. 75 Porsche 997 Cup. David Roberts completed the top three in his CRP Racing 2015 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

Following up on Thursday’s twin bill of feature races, the HSR Spring Fling includes the first 2021 rounds of the B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge in a special Friday doubleheader schedule.

The one-hour Vintage and GT Classic (GTC) B.R.M. Endurance Challenge kicks Friday’s schedule off at 8 a.m. EDT. The opening race will be followed by the Historic, Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) 60-minute endurance challenge that afternoon at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

For the entry list, event schedule and more information, please visit the official HSR Spring Fling event page at www.HSRRace.com.

A variety of HSR Spring Fling ticket options, from daily admission on up to RV Parking, are available for purchase at Sebring International Raceway. Visit www.HSRTickets.com for more information.

The HSR Spring Fling is the lead-in event for the 43rd HSR Mitty, Round 2 on the 2021 HSR Schedule, which takes place at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 21 – 25. This week’s event is also the first of HSR’s annual pair of races on the legendary Sebring International Raceway circuit in 2021. Nine months from now, the HSR racing year once again concludes with the season-ending HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour and Sebring Historics, December 1 – 5.

Noteworthy

This year’s Spring Fling dates have been slightly adjusted to a weekday format allowing competitors and fans to get in a full HSR event and still be home with their families for the Easter Weekend Holiday. Griffin and his family and friends started the celebration early at Sebring, however, and he was well supported by both in victory lane. Griffin’s son Gregory and daughter Lilly joined Dad for a traditional winner’s picture in front of the HSR podium backdrop.

About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the race cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter and Instagram at @HSR_race. A dedicated website for the Classic 24 Hour at Daytona presented by IMSA is available at www.Classic24hour.com.