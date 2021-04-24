JEFF DYER IS TAKING OFF HIS TOP THIS SATURDAY NIGHT AT MERCED SPEEDWAY

(April 23, 2021, Yucca Valley, CA) Veteran California racer Jeff Dyer will be doing something he has done few times in his racing career this Saturday night, April 24th, at the Merced Speedway in the Wayne Albright Classic. In the race, which is co-sanctioned by the California Lightning Sprint Car Series and the Bay Cities Racing Association, Dyer will pull the wing off his lightning sprint and will run topless.

For Saturday’s race, which is round one of the Civil War series between the two clubs, Dyer hopes the journey north will change his early season 2021 fortunes. Thus far he has raced six times, but with the exception of one night, he has been plagued by bad luck. In the six starts, he has one top five finish. That came in an impressive second place outing at Mojave Valley Raceway on March 27th. His only other top 10 came the night before when he finished eighth on the same track.

The rough start to Dyer’s season is very uncharacteristic of how his career has gone thus far. While his #4 car has been fast every time out, tiny issues have hindered him in five races. Even though the results have been frustrating, the Yucca Valley, California racer has remained positive and has plans on turning his season around starting at this weekend’s Albright Memorial.

For fans who would like to attend Saturday’s race, gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. The track is located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Merced (95341). The phone number is (209) 600-8382 and the website is http://www.mercedspeedway.net/.

Throughout the 2021 campaign, Dyer will be racing in memory of his grandfather, Glenn Sels.

Dyer Motorsports would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 racing season possible. John Springstead Racing, T Shirts By Timeless, LDS Investigations, Hair Cuts by Susie and Amsoil. If you would like to be a part of the team in 2021, call or send an E-mail to the contact information at the top of this page.

Jeff Dyer’s 2021 Racing Results

3-12 Kern County Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

3-13 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprint Cars 15h A Main

3-26 Mojave Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 8th A Main

3-27 Mojave Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

4-3 Barona Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 11th A Main

4-10 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 20th A Main