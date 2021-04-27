GMS Racing ARCA Kansas Preview – Jack Wood

Jack Wood, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

Kansas Speedway Stats

No prior starts at Kansas Speedway. ﻿2021 ARCA Menards Series

Starts: 3, Best start: 5, Best finish: 9, Top 10s: 1

Notes:

Jack Wood will make his first start on a mile-and-a-half circuit in Saturday’s Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway.

Wood and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis no. 410 this weekend in Kansas. The 21 team earned two top-five finishes in two events with this chassis in 2020, at Kentucky and Pocono.

Wood enters the Kansas weekend sixth in series points, 55 points behind the leader.

Quote:

“This is my first time every going to a 1.5-mile racetrack. ‘ve been doing a lot of iRacing on Kansas with Scott speed and just trying to understand more about that style of racing and holding momentum through the corner. I feel like even though Talladega wasn’t the best finish it definitely was a momentum builder. We definitely were in a place to compete for the win at the end, but our line didn’t go how I needed it to. We’ll take the momentum from last week and see what we have when we unload Saturday.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy and Raphael Lessard. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://www.gmsracing.net/

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram