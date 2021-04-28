LUCAS OIL POWRi SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR SERIES AT THE BARONA SPEEDWAY ON SATURDAY

(Lakeside, CA, April 27, 2021) The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series swings back into action this Saturday night, May 1, at the Barona Speedway. The race will be the fifth of the season for the SWLS. The competitive troupe has seen four different drivers win the first four races of the 2021 campaign.

Saturday’s race was originally scheduled to take place at Arizona’s Mojave Valley Raceway. However, it was moved to the Barona Speedway, which is near most of the SWLS drivers home bases. Another race may be added at Mojave Valley later in 2021.

Two weeks ago at Barona, Lakeside, California’s Dalton Sexton became the fourth different winner of the year when he beat San Diegans Wyatt Boczanowski, Brent Horn (Alpine, CA), Matt Sotomayor, and D.J. Dumas to the checkered flag. David Bezio, who also resides in San Diego, and Sexton’s 16-year-old brother Grant came into the race ranked first and second in the championship standings, but both fell on hard times in the main event. Bezio was the last car running when the checkered flag fell and placed seventh. The younger Sexton lost oil pressure due to a cracked fuel filter and finished eighth.

Despite their hardships at the last race, Bezio and Grant Sexton still maintain the top two spots in the points chase. Bezio leads the teenager by 29-markers. Boczanowski, Robert Early of Riverside and El Cajon teen Braden Chiaramonte make up the remainder of the top five.

Besides Dalton Sexton, Indio’s James Turnbull, Brent Sexton of Lakeside, and San Diego’s Parker Dumas are the other four winners in 2021.

As well as the Southwest Lightning Sprints, the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, 360 Sprint Cars, Pony Stocks, Dwarf Cars, Mini Dwarfs and Junior Sprints will also be in action on Saturday.

As always, the gates will open at noon with racing at 5:00. Fans can bring coolers and barbecues if they wish. The track is located at 1754 Wildcat Road in Lakeside (92040). The track website is https://baronaspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (619) 749-8115.

The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Lucas Oil, Sexton Fire Protection, RTL Traffic Control & Equipment, Victory Graphix, United Cleaning Company, BK Wing, and A.M. Ortega Construction Inc. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, please contact Brent Sexton at (619) 454-6945.

For up to the minute updates on the Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series, please visit the series website at raceswls.com or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Southwest-Lightning-Sprints-101419131399196

2021 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Point Standings

1. David Bezio – San Diego, CA – 340

2. Grant Sexton – Lakeside, CA – 311

3. Wyatt Boczanowski – San Diego, CA –290

4. Robert Early – Riverside, CA – 275

5. Braden Chiaramonte – El Cajon, CA – 273

6. Matt Sotomayor – San Diego – 254

7. Parker Dumas – San Diego – 200

8. Jeff Dyer – Yucca Valley, CA – 190

9. Rudy Padilla – 170

10. D.J. Dumas – San Diego – 137

2021 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Schedule

March 26 Mohave Valley Raceway (Winged) – James Turnbull

March 27 Mojave Valley Raceway (Winged) – Brent Sexton

April 3 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Parker Dumas

April 17 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Dalton Sexton

May 1 Barona Speedway (Winged)

May 15 Barona Speedway (Wingless)

May 29 Missouri Speedway (POWRi Nationals)

May 30 Missouri Speedway (POWRi Nationals)

June 12 Barona Speedway (Winged)

June 26 Barona Speedway (Wingless)

August 7 Barona Speedway (Winged)

August 21 Barona Speedway (Wingless)

September 4 Barona Speedway (Winged)

September 18 Barona Speedway (Wingless)

October 2 Barona Speedway (Winged)