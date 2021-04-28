Navigating the Education Process during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the education system has faced unique challenges. Keeping students engaged amid the distractions of learning from home and finding methods to keep them motivated are among the primary concerns.

Critical thinking and essay writing are especially important for older students in preparation for continuing their education at a college level and pursuing careers in their chosen field.

Younger children in primary and secondary schools, however, have arguably been impacted the most at an important stage of development. The full extent of the effects of school closings and virtual classrooms in this changing environment will take time to assess.

Much of the responsibility for continuing a child’s education process will depend on the parent’s ability to structure a routine that promotes learning and social development in a positive environment.

Experts suggest various strategies to achieve this goal such as designating a place that is set aside for learning to minimize distractions. A schedule is also important and should include breaks for snacks and physical activity. Setting goals can be a useful way to gauge their progress and give them focus. Rewards for reaching goals can include play time or spending time connecting with your child doing activities that they choose.

Another important aspect to consider is the mental stress that home and virtual learning can place not only upon children but parents as well. Some days will be difficult and it’s vital to make time to deal with the inevitable frustrations. Talk to your child when they are having a bad day and encourage them to talk to you. If you are feeling stressed, don’t forget to make some time for yourself too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided the following checklist for ways parents can help their child cope during the pandemic.

Below are some ways that you can support your child:

Take some time to talk with your child about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Make sure that you answer any questions and share facts in a way that your child can understand about COVID-19.

Reassure your child that they are safe. Let them know it is okay if they feel upset. You can share with them how you deal with your own daily stress and they can learn from you how to cope.

Limit your family’s exposure to news coverage of the event, including social media. Children may misinterpret what they hear and can be frightened about something they do not understand.

Try to keep up with regular routines. If schools are closed, create a schedule for learning activities and relaxing or fun activities.

Be a role model. Take breaks, get plenty of sleep, exercise, and eat well. Connect with your friends and family members.

Spending time with your child in meaningful activities, reading together, exercising, playing board games.

The most important thing to remember is that there will be days when nothing goes as planned. This process is new for everyone and making mistakes is to be expected. Accept them, learn from them and continue to move forward.