MUST-READ: How To Be Safe During Off-road Dirt Biking

Imagine this: You are riding a dirt bike in the wilderness, going full throttle while maneuvering through the tricky terrain. Suddenly, you pull the front brakes when you weren’t supposed to. This kicks you off the bike. While you are in the air, you realize your helmet is a bit loose, and you haven’t worn body armour.

Chances are, you won’t remember the next thing because you’ll be either unconscious or worse.

Sound scary? We thought so.

But the fact is, hundreds of dirt riders lose their lives every year due to dirt bike accidents.

While every other rider wants to ride a dirt bike, not many people focus on the safety aspects and regret it.

So, to make sure you keep enjoying off-road escapades, Extreme Power Sports brings you a compilation of safety guidelines to keep in mind.

Have a look.

Tip#1: Avoid Paved Roads

Some places are not fit for dirt bikes, and paved roads are one of them—the risk of getting into an accident skyrockets if you ride your bike on a paved road.

Moreover, If you get stopped by the police for this, you can expect a heavy fine. A dirt bike doesn’t handle well on pavement the way a car can; it lacks the necessary suspension, brakes, and other safety features.

Note: It’s best to use a dirt bike for off-roading to avoid fines and accidents.

Tip#2: Pick A Suitable Dirt Bike

Riding is not all about going from point A to B. It is more about the experience. As a new rider, you should be mindful of the machine that you are going to ride. When you are ready to buy a new motorcycle, you should try to take your time and find a bike that is geared towards your needs.

The below aspects will help you choose the right bike:

Choose comfort overlooks

Assess the bike height. Are you able to sit on it properly?

Does the bike feel too heavy in off-position? If yes, ditch it.

Don’t overspend, especially if it’s your first bike.

Tip#3: Never Ride Without A Protective Gear

The importance of dirt bike protective gear is something that cannot be overstressed. Dirt biking is a fun and healthy sport that, with proper protective gear, can be safe too.

However, the reality is that if you don’t use the right protective gear, your risk of injury increases significantly. This is especially true if you’re riding on an unsafe or modified bike designed for racing, as the extra speed and power can result in much more severe injuries than with a stock dirt bike.

Important Gear To Include In Your Arsenal

Full-Size Helmet

Goggles

Gloves

Boots

Pants

Chest Protector

Neck Braces

Tip#4: Drinking & Driving Can Kill You

To add more thrill to the already thrilling sport, many people cross the line and challenge their riding skills by consuming alcohol before their off-road trail.

The reason why you should not consume alcohol before you ride a dirt bike is pretty apparent: Alcohol and drugs affect your vision and ability to react. If you drink alcohol and then drive a car, you can easily kill someone.

The same is true for dirt bikes, as you have a bigger chance of getting injured or even killed if you ride a dirt bike while you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Final Word

Riding a dirt bike is fun – with the right knowledge and safety precautions. Follow the tips given in this article to keep enjoying dirt biking without getting injured.