CURO Doubles Down at Dover

Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance Support Both FRM Ford’s

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 13, 2021) – Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance will be giving their full support to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this Sunday at the Dover International Speedway. Revolve Finance, which enables straightforward online banking, will make their debut as the primary partner of the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell while Speedy Cash continues its primary support of Anthony Alfredo. Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance are both brands of CURO Group Holdings Corp.

“It’s been great to see the success that Front Row Motorsports has been having this season,” said Ryan Rathje, Chief Product Officer at CURO. “The excitement of winning the Daytona 500 has resonated with our customers and this is a great opportunity to partner with Michael McDowell with our newest brand, Revolve Finance. This will be the first time we’ve had both Revolve Finance and Speedy Cash on the track together and it’s exciting for our company.”

Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance have been season-long associate partners of all FRM entries this season with multiple primary schemes on the No. 38 of Alfredo.

“It’s great to have the Speedy Cash colors back on our car at Dover this weekend,” said Alfredo. “And, it’s really cool to see them on the No. 34 Ford Mustang, too. We’re ‘one team’ at FRM and our partners benefit from all our success from our NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program to both our Cup cars. It’s awesome to see them taking this opportunity this weekend to have both Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance on our cars.”

Speedy Cash has a major presence in NASCAR. They are an official sponsor at the Texas Motor Speedway and sponsor their victory lane. Now, with McDowell, they have the opportunity to showcase Revolve Finance this weekend.

“We have a new partner for our No. 34 team this weekend at Dover, but they are no stranger to FRM,” said McDowell. “Revolve Finance has been supporting Anthony all season and it’s cool to see them step up to be our primary partner this weekend. It’s just cool to see them get excited about our season and the direction we’re headed. We can’t do it without them and we want to have a great race this weekend.”

For more information about Speedy Cash and Revolve Finance, visit SpeedyCash.com and RevolveFinance.com.

About Speedy Cash

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit, check cashing, money transfers and money orders. The company was founded in 1997 in Riverside, California by three friends from Wichita, Kansas to meet the growing consumer need for accessible credit. Speedy Cash has brick & mortar locations across the U.S. (operating as Rapid Cash in Nevada, Oregon and Washington) and offers loans online. Speedy Cash is owned and operated by CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

About Revolve Finance

Revolve Finance was founded in 2019 with the mission to create a straightforward online banking experience that is accessible and convenient for everyone. Revolve Finance’s Visa® debit card and user-friendly mobile app allows accountholders to easily manage their money and their account anywhere. Banking services provided by Republic Bank of Chicago, Member FDIC. Revolve Finance is owned and operated by CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

About CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) serves the evolving needs of the financial consumer. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States, later expanding to offer online loans and financial services in the United States and Canada and now broadening into a full-spectrum consumer lender through the point-of-sale / buy-now-pay-later channel. CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platforms, an omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.