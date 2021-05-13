Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Dover

Roush Fenway looks to tame Miles the Monster this Sunday at Dover, a track that’s seen a Jack Roush Ford win 17 times overall. Ryan Newman has four wins of his own at the 1-mile track, while Chris Buescher comes in on a hot streak of two-straight top-10 finishes and is looking to further solidify his playoff standing.

Drydene 400

Sunday, May 16 | 2 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Darlington Recap, Dover Preview

· Newman secured his third top-10 of the season last Sunday at Darlington, picking off a handful of cars in the closing laps to help notch an RFR top-10 sweep.

· Buescher captured his second-straight top-10 and ran most of the race inside the top-15, earning a stage point in the second segment and leading a lap for the second-straight event.

· Guaranteed Rate returns to the side of Newman’s Ford Mustang in Delaware for their third points event of the season and first of back-to-back primaries.

· Fastenal rides with Buescher as he goes for his third-straight top-10 result.

The Monster Mash

Roush Fenway’s nine wins in the NCS at Dover ranks third for the organization trailing only Michigan and Bristol with 13 and 11, respectively. Dover also ranks second in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (84) for the organization.

Get the Broom

Roush Fenway swept the NCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011, and won both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and NCS races at the track in 2006.

First in the First State

Roush Fenway has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 NCS, 6 NXS and 2 NCWTS). Roush Fenway won its first race at Dover in the NCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.

To Xfinity and Beyond

Roush Fenway has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 218 NCS races at Dover with 84 top-10 and 52 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004), Greg Biffle (2005, 2008), Matt Kenseth (2006, 2011) and Carl Edwards (2007) are responsible for RFR’s combined nine Cup wins at the 1-mile track. Overall, a Jack Roush Ford has led 3892 laps at Dover.

Roush Fenway Dover Wins

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-2 Martin Cup

2000-1 Busch Truck

2002-1 Biffle NXS

2004-1 Martin Cup

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-1 KensethCup

2006-1 Martin Truck

2007-2 EdwardsCup

2007-1 EdwardsNXS

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS