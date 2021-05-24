AMS infield open to tent campers for July NASCAR weekend

HAMPTON, Ga. (May 24, 2021) – One of the best places to experience NASCAR – inside Atlanta Motor Speedway’s oval as a pack of stock cars rumbles by – will be back open to tent and soft-sided pop-up campers during the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend.

The speedway’s High Speed Corral, which sits in the infield inside turns 3 and 4 of the 1.54-mile oval, will welcome tent and pop-up campers in July thanks to continued collaboration between AMS and NASCAR. The reopening of the High Speed Corral will give more fans the opportunity to enjoy race weekend from inside the track while also providing space within the infield for NASCAR industry and staff.

“Tent campers have told us loud and clear they want to be back at the track and we can’t wait to see them in our infield during the races in July,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison.

Along with the newly approved tent and pop-up camping inside the track inside turns 3 and 4, RVs will once again be able to camp within the infield inside turns 1 and 2 as they did in March. In addition to the infield options, AMS has camping available outside the track for tents, pop-ups, and RVs in its exterior campgrounds.

Fans interested in purchasing camping and tickets for the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart race weekend should call 877-9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

About the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart:

New for 2021 the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will be the first NASCAR Cup Series race held at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the month of July since 1974. The 400-mile race is sure to be one of the most challenging races of the summer for NASCAR’s best.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart is the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, July 10. The summer race will challenge the rising stars of the sport to stand out and succeed on one of the circuit’s most challenging tracks.

More information on the July 10-11, 2021 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

