2016 GT Transformation for Make-A-Wish® Recipient

Over $20,000 in Parts – “Hot Lap” Video

PAOLI, Pa. (June 21st, 2021) – AmericanMuscle (AM) has partnered with Make-A-Wish® Foundation (MAW) to take an already great looking 2016 Mustang GT to the next level for Louisiana resident Leslie D. The build is featured in AM’s “Hot Lap” YouTube video series. The new episode gives viewers an inside look at the step-by-step transformation and reveal of what is AM’s 8th MAW build to date. Leslie, an ovarian cancer survivor, received the GT on her 16th birthday. A new paint job and a new set of wheels was all that Leslie wished for, but AM’s team had a few more surprises in store for her.

“I’m extremely grateful for everything Justin, Matt, and all of those at American Muscle did to make my wish come true. They went above and beyond for me.” – Make-A-Wish® Recipient, Leslie D.

Leslie’s GT was transformed over a period of 6 months by AM’s team of in-house technicians headed by Justin Dugan, and master overhauler, Joe Gallo. The team got to work with some key performance and maintenance upgrades before sending the car out to be painted teal at Leslie’s request. With a fresh paint job taken care of, the team carried on with some thoughtful appearance mods. In total, over $20,000 in parts were added. These include a cat-back exhaust, all-new lighting and brakes, staggered wheels and tires and much more. Once completed, Leslie’s GT was loaded onto a trailer for the 19-hour trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the big reveal.

AM is part of a community of car enthusiasts dedicated to giving back through their partnership with MAW and several other deserving charities. So far, their annual events have raised over $547,484. With the completion of Leslie’s GT build, AM continues its commitment to making a lasting impression on kids in need.

Watch it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/hotlap-june-2021.html

