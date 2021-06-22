GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Pocono Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chaos & Kindness Chevrolet Silverado

Pocono Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 2, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 1, Stage wins: 2, Laps led: 31

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 12, Wins: 1, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 5, Stage wins: 1, Laps led: 158

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Chaos & Kindness will sponsor Sheldon Creed’s No. 2 Silverado for Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway. Chaos & Kindness is a worldwide brand and movement created by the founder of Recycled Percussion, Justin Spencer. The brand’s goal is to show the world you can live life to its fullest while having fun and giving back with products, events and community efforts that are created to inspire people to live life with purpose and positivity.

Chassis history: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 335 on Saturday in Pocono. Creed has two starts with this chassis this season including Charlotte where he led 33 laps and captured the Stage One win.

Playoff outlook: Creed is seventh in the championship points standings entering the Pocono race weekend. Creed is locked into the playoffs by virtue of his win at Darlington.

Track history: In addition to his Camping World Trucks starts at the track Creed has scored two top-five and four top-10 finishes in four ARCA Menards Series starts at the track.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz has called five Camping World Trucks races at Pocono Raceway and has two top-five finishes in those events. Stankiewicz has three second-place finishes in three ARCA Menards Series races atop the pit box at Pocono.

Quote:

“Pocono has been a good track for us in the past. We had a really strong run there last year and I’m hoping we can improve on that this weekend. We’ve had a tough stretch the last few weeks, but my guys do great work preparing the trucks and I think we’ll have a shot at the win this weekend.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Arlon Chevrolet Silverado

Pocono Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 7, Best finish: 14, Laps led: 7

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 12, Best start: 3, Best finish: 4, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 8, Stage wins: 2, Laps led: 25

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Zane Smith’s No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado will feature a special Arlon scheme this weekend in Pocono. Arlon produces millions of linear feet of cast vinyl for customers around the world.

Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 336 in Pocono. Smith led 12 laps en route to a sixth-place finish with this chassis at Texas.

Playoff outlook: Smith is currently fourth in the championship standings, 136 points behind the leader and 108 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Track history: Smith has one win and four top-five finishes in four ARCA Menards Series starts at Pocono Raceway.

Quote:

“Pocono is one of my favorite tracks. I won there in an ARCA car so it’s got some good memories for me. This team has been building a lot of momentum lately and hopefully we can keep that going into this weekend. We’re starting up front which is great because track position is huge there. We’ve got a good looking truck with Arlon on board for the race and it would look even better in victory lane on Saturday.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Pocono Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 12, Best finish: 21

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 12, Best start: 4, Best finish: 15, Laps led: 4

Notes:

Track history: In addition to his 2020 Camping World Trucks start, Chase Purdy has one top-five and two top-10 finishes in two ARCA Menards Series starts at Pocono Raceway.

Chassis history: Purdy and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis no. 306 in Pocono. The 23 team earned a top-10 finish in six of the seven races with this chassis in 2020. This chassis has two victories for GMS at Kansas in October 2020 and Texas in June 2018.

Championship Outlook: Purdy is currently 20th in the championship points standings.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Hensley has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes in 11 Camping World Truck races atop the pit box at Pocono Raceway. ﻿Quote:

“I’m pumped about going back to Pocono. I ran there last year in the trucks so it’s one of the few tracks on the schedule where I know what to expect with how the truck will run. I like the track a lot and it’s been pretty good to me in the past so hope to come out with a solid finish with this 23 team.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Pocono Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior starts at Pocono Raceway.

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 2, Best finish: 11

Notes:

Seeing double: Jack Wood will be pulling double duty this weekend at Pocono Raceway, competing in Friday night’s ARCA event in the No. 21 Chevrolet before Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 with the No. 24 team.

Chassis history: Wood and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis no. 320 at Pocono. This is the same chassis that the 24 team took to victory lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Chase Elliott in May 2020.

Crew chief corner: Chad Walter has one top-10 finish in one Camping World Trucks race as crew chief at Pocono Raceway.

Quote:

“Nashville went really well for us. We had a lot of speed and that showed. I definitely learned a lot and I know what I need to work on to be better. It will be a challenge to be at a new racetrack and it’s my first time doing a truck race with no practice or qualifying. We should be starting towards the front and we just need to work on it every lap and be patient and hope we are around at the end.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Pocono Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 9, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 12, Best start: 1, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 12

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: LiUNA! returns this week to feature on Tyler Ankrum’s No. 26 Silverado.

Chassis history: Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utilize chassis no. 305 in Pocono. This is the same chassis that Ankrum finished eighth with at Texas. This chassis has 10 top-10 finishes in its history with GMS and went to victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway with Justin Haley in 2018.

Playoff outlook: Ankrum enters the Nashville weekend 14th in the championship standings and is currently 48 points below the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I’m excited to go back to Pocono. We’ve been fast there every single time we’ve raced there and quite frankly, I love that place when most other people hate it. Hopefully the weather is fair and cool and we’ll have a fast Chevy.”

