Atlanta Speedwerks Pair of Honda Civic TCRs Scores Front Row Lock Out For Saturday’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Race

Robert Noaker Earned The Third Motul Pole Award For the No. 84 Honda Civic TCR, With Todd Lamb Qualifying Second in the No. 94 Honda Civic TCR

WATKINS GLEN, New York (June 25, 2021) – Atlanta Speedwerks locked down the front row for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR class race on Saturday at Watkins Glen International, with Robert Noaker earning his second Motul Pole award in the opening four races and Todd Lamb qualifying second during Friday’s session.

The 17-year-old Noaker’s best lap of 1:56.046 (105.475 mph) in the No. 84 Sabelt/Pagid Honda Civic TCR was quick enough to set a new track record in the class and earn the team’s third top starting position in four races in the 2021 season. Noaker’s co-driver, Brian Henderson, scored the top spot at Daytona International Speedway in the season opener.

“I love this track,” Noaker said. “I’ve only been here one other time before this but on sims I’ve always loved it. It’s very different than any other track with the banking and there’s not much runoff. The car was handling and it’s good to get pole. It’s a four-hour race, so it’s just going to be staying out of trouble and try to stay out front. Hopefully I’ll hand the car off the Brian clean and see what he can do with it.”

Noaker was 0.825 ahead of Lamb in the No. 94 Dinner With Racers/Lemons of Love Honda Civic TCR during the session. Qualifying for the first time and racing for just the second time this season, Lamb turned a best lap of 1:56.871 (104.730 mph) just before the checkered flag flew on the 15-minute session. Lamb will co-drive with Ryan Eversley during Saturday’s four-hour race sitting second in the team championship and with Eversley second in the driver’s championship point standings.

“It was a great qualifying,” Lamb, also the team owner, said. “I’m really glad we can have both cars on the front row. We’re really coming together as a team, and to me that’s the biggest thing of all. It’s awesome to be able to drive this weekend, but as a team owner I just want to be able to have success and see both cars on the podium.”

The Tioga Downs Casino Resort 240 at The Glen gets underway at 2:35 p.m. EDT on Saturday from Watkins Glen International. The race can be seen live on the NBC Sports app via TrackPass.

About Atlanta Speedwerks

Atlanta Speedwerks is a professional road racing team and prep shop, providing road racing services, car builds, roll cages, arrive and drive programs, and performance parts. Headquartered near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the company runs winning arrive & drive programs in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Mazda MX-5 Cup, Porsche Club of America and SCCA Spec Miata, among others. Professional coaching and driver development round out the company’s offerings.