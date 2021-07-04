CHEVY NCS AT ROAD AMERICA: William Byron Wins the Pole at Road America

NASCAR CUP SERIES

ROAD AMERICA

JOCKEY MADE IN AMERICA 250

PRESENTED BY KWIK TRIP

TEAM CHEVY POLE WINNER QUOTE/QUALIFYING RESULTS

JULY 4, 2021

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

2nd KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE

3rd AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 HYPERICE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

4th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 KALAHARI RESORTS & CONVENTIONS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

8th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 42 ADVENTHEALTH CAMARO ZL1 1LE

10th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

NBC will telecast the Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America live today, July 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Pole Winner Quote

LISTENING TO HIS RADIO YESTERDAY AT THE BEGINNING OF PRACTICE, I DON’T THINK I WOULD HAVE PREDICTED THIS? WOULD YOU HAVE PREDICTED THIS BECAUSE I DON’T THINK YOU GUYS WERE IN THE BALLPARK OF A POLE YESTERDAY?

“Yeah, we struggled a little bit off the truck; but we had some good changes in mind and the No. 24 Liberty University Chevy was really fast in qualifying. We were fast in race trim in the last run and I feel like we just kind of went back to the basics on the road courses. We’ve struggled this year on the road courses and kind of got back to a basic setup and put it all together today.”

“Thank you to Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) and the guys for working really hard. Awesome to see Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 and on the pole. Great horsepower and great speed, so hopefully we can keep it up there.”

THERE ARE SO MANY THINGS THAT COME INTO PLAY WITH DRIVERS STILL LEARNING THE RACETRACK. YOU’VE GOT FAST GUYS, LIKE YOUR TEAMMATE CHASE ELLIOTT, AND KYLE BUSCH STARTING IN THE BACK, AND ALL THE STRATEGIES THAT COME INTO PLAY. IS THIS SETTING UP TO BE AS CRAZY OF A RACE AS IT FEELS LIKE IT IS RIGHT NOW?

“Yes, I think for sure. I think you’ve got two guys that are the best here with AJ (Allmendinger) and (Austin) Cindric; they’re really good at Road America. And you’ve got the rest of us that are pretty good here, too. (Kyle) Larson has been extremely fast on the road courses and Chase (Elliott), obviously. We’re just going to have to fight all day long and see what happens.”

