FedEx Racing Express Facts – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Office Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Saturday Race Info:

Race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Date/Time: Sunday, July 18/3:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 301 laps/318.46 miles

Track Length: 1 mile

Banking: 7 degrees

Track Shape: Oval

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2021 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Atlanta Recap: Denny Hamlin had a top-five car at Atlanta Motor Speedway – maybe even one capable of winning. After starting third, Hamlin ran near the front and even led two laps until getting hit with a pit road speeding penalty during the Stage 2 break. After starting Stage 3 at the rear of the field, he climbed back to finish 13th.

New Hampshire Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series will be heading to New England for 301 laps of action at New Hampshire Motor speedway on Sunday. Hamlin has notched three wins at the “Magic Mile” in his career with his most recent victory in 2017. He and the #FedEx11 team will look to replicate that previous success this weekend as they continue to seek a “W” with only five races remaining in the regular season.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Races: 27

Wins: 3

Top-5: 11

Top-10: 16

Laps Led: 754

Avg. Start: 10.4

Avg. Finish: 9.6

Hamlin Conversation – New Hampshire:

How do you feel about going back to a shorter track this week?

“We’re confident going back there. Our short track package has been better this year. It’s something we put an emphasis on because of the final race being in Phoenix. We got our tails kicked there last year in the Championship 4, so we put more focus on it and we’ve gotten better.”

How do you feel about the points battle right now?

“I’m grateful that we are still leading in points. I feel like we’ve gone through a month or two of not performing at our peak. Our bad days are finishing fifth or sixth – we’re not out to lunch. But we’re just not as dominant as we were. We’re not leading laps like we were at the beginning of the season. So, we’re just weathering the storm until we get a little better. And I think we can start to see that in the next few races. There’s definitely some pride in winning the regular season championship. Don’t think I’m not trying.”

FedEx Office Along for the Ride at New Hampshire: The “FXO” on the #11’s B-post is a thank-you to all FedEx Office team members for rising to meet and overcome challenges on a daily basis.

FedEx Office – Closest to New Hampshire Motor Speedway: 10 Ft Eddy Rd, Concord, NH, (603) 226-0565