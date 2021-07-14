Round 3 Racing Brings WRL Championship Lead into Road Atlanta Endurance Weekend

Braselton, Ga. (14 July 2021) – Round 3 Racing (R3R) returns to World Racing League (WRL) competition at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for a combined 16-hours of endurance racing this weekend (July 16-18th).

With an entry in three different classes, R3R will bring three Porsche entries to the fifth round of the 2021 WRL season.

Road Atlanta is a fast, flowing circuit with some high speed sections including the first and final corners on the track that have been the setting for drama through the years, as well as a pair of technical, slow sections that can often create passing opportunities.

No. 605 Hagerty Drivers Club Porsche Boxster – GP3

Cole Loftsgard, Carter Pease, Jim Ptak and Dennis Neel lead the GP3 National Championship in the No. 605 Hagerty Drivers Club Porsche Boxster. The team of drivers have dominated their class so far this year, scoring five consecutive podium finishes including two wins at Road America and Daytona International Speedway.

With four events remaining in the 2021 season, the No. 605 Porsche drivers have their focus set on continuing their podium winning run and earning more points towards the championship.

“We have been very competitive this season and will continue pushing ourselves with each outing,” said Loftsgard. “Round 3 Racing gives us a fantastic car and the team’s level of preparation of the No. 605 Hagerty Drivers Club Porsche has helped us get to this point. Road Atlanta has elevation change with fast sweeping corners that will push us as drivers. We are ready to battle for two more wins this weekend.”

No. 701 Team Cooper Tires Porsche Cayman – GP1

The No. 701 Team Cooper Tires Porsche Cayman of Loni Unser, Mo Dadkhah and Mike Gilbert return to a site of much success for Dadkhah and Gilbert. During the 2020 edition of the WRL race weekend at the 2.54-mile Georgia course, the duo brought home a GP2 class win.

With the addition of Unser to the 2021 lineup, the Team Cooper Tires drivers return to the No. 701 Porsche Cayman at Road Atlanta with determination to repeat history.

“Transitioning to the Porsche Cayman has been a learning experience,” said Dadkhah. “We have learned so much about the car that only helps us. We got the short end of the stick at Daytona with a mechanical failure that ended our weekend but that only motivated us more to go to Road Atlanta and show how good this car is. Mike (Gilbert) and I have won at Road Atlanta together and it would be an amazing feeling for us and this crew who have worked so hard to give them a GP1 class win.”

No. 702 Team Hagerty Porsche Cayman – GTO

Sarah Montgomery, Brad McCall and Buz McCall complete the Round 3 Racing entry list in the No. 702 Team Hagerty Porsche Cayman. They have battled through misfortune this season but after completing all 14-hours of racing at the last WRL outing in Daytona, the Team Hagerty driver trio is primed for the two endurance races this weekend.

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is a memorable track for Buz McCall having owned teams in NASCAR and Trans Am, McCall has decades of memories from Road Atlanta, and is eager to add another chapter as he continues to race alongside his son Brad in WRL competition.

The endurance race weekend also serves as a homecoming for Montgomery who has adopted Atlanta as her home.

“Road Atlanta is a special place for all of us at Round 3 Racing,” said Montgomery. “It has become my home track and one of my favorites on the schedule. We have worked through many woes this season and are beginning to make up for lost ground. The R3R crew has worked incredibly hard each weekend to get the No. 702 Team Hagerty Porsche Cayman to where it is now. Buz (McCall), Brad (McCall) and I have a great chance of getting our best result of the season this weekend.”

The No. 601 Team Sentinel Porsche Boxster will miss the weekend at Road Atlanta after sustaining damage at the previous round at Daytona International Speedway. The R3R crew will continue preparing the car for the September 17-19th weekend at VIRginia International Raceway.

On-track action at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta begins Friday, July 16th before 16-hours of combined endurance racing on Saturday, July 17th and Sunday, July 18th. Live streaming will be available at Youtube.com/RaceWRL and each R3R entry will have live in-car streaming. Links will be available via the R3R Twitter (twitter.com/round3racing).