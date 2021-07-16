Weekend schedule for New Hampshire

NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for a weekend of competition with the Cup and Xfinity Series. The Camping World Truck Series is off but is set to return Saturday, August 7 at Watkins Glen International.

Kaulig Racing driver Jeb Burton will start on the Xfinity Series pole which was determined by the driver’s finishing position in the previous race. Burton finished second to Kyle Busch last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kyle Bush will start on the Cup Series pole in his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 after being awarded the pole using the following NASCAR metrics formula.

• 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

• 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

• 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

• 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

There are only five races remaining in the Cup Series regular season. Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. have already clinched a spot in the 16-driver postseason Playoffs.

The Xfinity Series regular-season has eight races left before the Playoffs begin. Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric have already clinched a spot in the 12-driver field.

All times are Eastern

Saturday, July 17

12:45 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour – Whelen 100 – NBC Sports Gold Trackpass

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series – Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200

Distance: 211.6 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Jeb Burton

Note: The ARCA Menards Series will also compete Saturday, July 17, at Berlin Raceway. The Zinsser SmartCoat 200 (200 laps/88 miles) will air live at 8 p.m. ET on MAVTV with a live stream available on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass.

Sunday, July 18

3 p.m.: Cup Series – Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Distance: 318.46 miles (301 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 75, Stage 2 ends on Lap 185, Final Stage ends on Lap 301

NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Kyle Busch

New Hampshire Motor Speedway Data

Season Race #: 22 of 36 (07-18-21)

Track Size: 1.058-mile

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 2 to 7 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 2 to 7 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 1 degree

Banking/Backstretch: 1 degree

Frontstretch Length: 1,500 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,500 feet

Race Length: 301 laps / 318.46 miles

Stages 1 Length: 75 laps

Stages 2 Length: 110 laps

Final Stage Length: 116 laps

New Hampshire Qualifying Data

Track qualifying record: Brad Keselowski, Ford (140.598 mph, 27.090 secs.) on 09-21-14.

2019 pole winner: Brad Keselowski, Ford (136.384 mph, 27.927 secs.) on 07-19-19.

2020 pole winner: None due to pandemic restrictions.

• Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch lead all active drivers in NCS starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with 37 each.

• Erik Jones leads the NCS in an average starting position at New Hampshire with an 8.4 in five starts; followed by Kyle Busch with a 9.3 in 30 starts.

• Ryan Newman leads the NCS in poles at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with seven poles (2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2011 sweep, 2013).

• Eight of the 22 NCS pole winners at New Hampshire are active this weekend. Ryan Newman (7), Brad Keselowski (3), Kyle Busch (3), Kevin Harvick (2), Jimmie Johnson (1), Clint Bowyer (1), Kurt Busch (1), and Martin Truex Jr. (1).

• Five different manufacturers have won a pole in the NCS at New Hampshire; led by Chevrolet (18), Ford (10), Toyota (eight), Dodge (six), and Pontiac (one).

New Hampshire Race Data

Track race record: Jeff Burton, Ford (117.134 mph, 02:42:35) on 07-13-97.

2019 race winner: Kevin Harvick, Ford (104.062 mph, 03:03:37) on 07-21-19.

2020 race winner: Brad Keselowski, Ford (100.372 mph, 03:10:22) on 08-02-20

• Seven of the 24 NCS New Hampshire Motor Speedway winners are active this weekend. Kevin Harvick (4), Denny Hamlin (3), Kurt Busch (3), Kyle Busch (3), Ryan Newman (3), Joey Logano (2), and Brad Keselowski (2).

• Kevin Harvick (2006, 2016, 2018, 2019) leads active drivers in wins at New Hampshire with four victories.

• Four drivers have posted consecutive wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Jimmie Johnson (2003 sweep), Kurt Busch (2004 sweep), Matt Kenseth (2015 fall, 2016 spring), and Kevin Harvick (2018, 2019).

• The first starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field in the NCS at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, producing more winners (six) than any other starting position (12.2%).

• The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at New Hampshire is 32nd, by Kurt Busch in the summer of 2003.

• Joe Gibbs Racing leads the series in wins at New Hampshire in the NCS with 11 victories.

• Denny Hamlin leads NCS in average finishing position at New Hampshire with a 9.6 in 27 starts.

• Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in laps led at New Hampshire with 1,128 laps led in 30 starts.

Top 10 Driver Ratings at New Hampshire

Denny Hamlin……………………… 104.5

Brad Keselowski…………………… 100.9

Kyle Busch…………………………. 100.0

Kevin Harvick………………………… 98.8

Martin Truex Jr……………………… 95.5

Chase Elliott…………………………. 91.1

Kurt Busch……………………………. 89.3

Kyle Larson………………………….. 87.9

Ryan Newman………………………. 87.3

Ryan Blaney…………………………. 86.8

Cole Custer………………………….. 85.5

Joey Logano…………………………. 83.2

Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2020 races (29 total) among active drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.