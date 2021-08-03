Bence Motor Sales Joins Front Row Motorsports at Watkins Glen

Canadian Ford Dealership to Partner with Alfredo and Gilliland

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 3, 2021) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will help new partner, Bence Motor Sales (Ford) celebrate their 75th anniversary this weekend in Watkins Glen, N.Y. The Kaladar, Ontario, Canada, Ford dealership will join the No. 38 Ford F-150 of Todd Gilliland as an associate partner and be the primary partner of the No. 38 Ford Mustang of Anthony Alfredo on Sunday.

Bence Motor Sales (Ford) offers the Southeastern Ontario Ford customers a tremendous amount of automotive Ford products and services, carrying an impressive line of the new F-150, Ecosport, Escape, Edge, Explorer, Expedition and Mustang. Bence Motor Sales also has a vast variety of the Super Duty, a heavy-duty pickup truck. Bence Motor sales is also the only Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer in their local area, which includes the new F-150 Lightening and the Mustang Mach E.

Their services include trusted Ford car repair, original Ford auto parts, and auto financing to help customers purchase the car of their dreams. The company will be celebrating their 75th anniversary on August 14, 2021.

“We are a dedicated Ford dealer and we have dedicated Ford customers who have a passion for NASCAR,” said Joe Bence, Owner, Bence Motor Sales. “We wanted to partner again with a Ford Performance organization and Front Row Motorsports was a great fit with Todd and Anthony. Although we’re disappointed that NASCAR is not racing in Canada this year, we know that there are a lot of fans throughout New York who need Ford vehicles. They can count on us when the border opens. We wish Todd and Anthony luck this weekend.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competes at Watkins Glen for the first time since 2000. Gilliland has one previous start at the track in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Alfredo also has one previous start at Watkins Glen in the same series and is looking forward to his return to the track with Bence Motor Sales.

“I love road course racing and it’s awesome to have a new partner with Bence Motor Sales support us during my Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen,” said Alfredo. “You always want a company that is dedicated to Ford and Ford Performance. That’s who Bence Motor Sales is. And I know there are a lot of Canadian fans who are eager to get to the races once the border opens. We want to get them something to cheer for from home until that happens.”

For more information about Bence Motor Sales, visit www.bencemotorsford.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.