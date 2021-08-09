LOUIS-PHILIPPE MONTOUR TO DRIVE DUMOULIN COMPETITION-PREPARED CAR AT THE GRAND PRIX DE TROIS-RIVIÈRES

First start in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series for the experienced driver

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), August 9, 2021 – Dumoulin Competition announces today that Louis-Philippe Montour will compete in next Sunday’s NASCAR Pinty’s Series Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres in the #07 Kamloop car prepared by the team. The Montreal native has been competing in various car racing series in Canada and the United States since he was 14 years old and has won various championships, notably in Viper-based cars and in the TransAm TA2 series.

“I have raced once at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres, in 2013, in the Canadian Touring Car Championship (CTCC) series in the GT class aboard a Viper. This will be my first experience in a NASCAR Pinty’s. When I started racing in 2011, my first two driving instructors were Jean-Francois and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, who taught me how to drive a race car. We always kept in touch and saw each other at local events, especially at Circuit Mont-Tremblant. Jean-Francois was my instructor at Daytona in 2018 for the TransAm final where I finished on the podium, in third place. When I decided to race in the Pinty’s Series at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières, it was an easy decision for me to do it with Dumoulin Competition,” explained Louis-Philippe Montour.

A Great Opportunity to Build a Business Partnership

Louis-Philippe Montour represents the fourth generation working in the Montour Ltée family business, which prepares spice blends, sauces and marinades for the meat industry.

“We started a new company in 2014, Kamloop Foods, which specializes in the production of sauces and ready-to-eat meals. In fact, we supply the bagged sauces that go into Pinty’s products. I’ve talked to Anthony Spiteri, Vice-President marketing & innovation, a few times and he was always asking me when I would be racing in NASCAR Canada. So this is it! We are going to have a great weekend, in a series that is very competitive and with the opportunity for us to promote our family businesses in a series that is supported by our major customer,” concluded the driver.

Dumoulin Competition – Car Preparation and Trackside Support

Founded in 2009, Dumoulin Competition specializes in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, providing the complete array of services required to participate and win in the series: car design and fabrication, maintenance, race preparation and trackside support, as provided to the #04 Groupe Bellemare | Trois-Rivières Mitsubishi | MIA | Bernier Crépeau Chrysler Fiat and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare cars driven by brothers Jean-Francois and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin respectively. The Pinty’s title won by Louis-Philippe Dumoulin in 2018 is testament to the efficiency and quality of the work delivered by Dumoulin Competition.

“We are delighted to build upon our relationship with Louis-Philippe Montour. He is a talented driver, and is used to racing cars with powerful engine, his preference right from the start of his career. Louis-Philippe will get the most out of the #07 Dodge we are preparing for him,” said Jean-François Dumoulin, General Manager of Dumoulin Competition.

Louis-Philippe Montour Racing Highlights

Louis-Philippe Montour has taken full advantage since his racing debut of every opportunity to discover a new track, series or car, especially if it is a powerful one, and he continues to use different driving coaches to accelerate his learning.

His track record since 2011 is proof of the effectiveness of his approach:

· TransAm TA2 Southern Cup 2018 Champion

· Winner of the 2017 HSR Daytona Classic 24 at Daytona International Speedway

· 2016 Rookie of the year in the TransAm TA2 Series

· 2013 Champion in the SRT Viper Cup Championship Series, with 8 pole positions in 10 races

· 2013 Champion in the USGT-X presented by NARRA

· 3rd in the 2012 SRT Viper Cup

· 5th in his first race in a 2011 SRT Viper Cup event at Daytona aboard a Viper ACR-X.

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series 60-lap race will be flagged off at 2:18 pm on Sunday, August 15 (EDT). The race will be broadcast live on RDS2 and tape-delayed on August 22 at 1:00 pm on TSN.

