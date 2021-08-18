Changes in Transportation and Its Impact on Society

It’s hard to imagine life without the different modes of transportation we have today. Transportation has been an essential part of daily living; it has provided us easy access to other parts of the world.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics states that transportation plays a significant part in globalization. Modes of transportation such as jet aircraft and mega-ships have been major players in boosting the global economy. Products from around the world are transported fast and efficiently.

A Filipino immigrant, for example, can easily send packages to the Philippines from the USA. They have different options to choose from, making it a convenient way to provide for their loved ones.

Yet, transportation, as we know it now, is different from what it was years ago. Let’s take a look at transportation way back.

History of Transportation

In the beginning, people did not have access to the kind of motorized transportation we have today. They used resources that were readily available for them during their time. People’s first mode of transportation was their feet; they walked and traveled distances using their physical capability.

Eventually, humans learned that animals aren’t just for hunting and source of food. Animals can also be used as a form of transportation. This discovery happened from 4000 BC to 3000 BC. Since then, people rode camels and horses and used carts attached to these animals to place commodities. This mode of transportation is uncomfortable for animals and humans. It wasn’t fast, and it was not safe.

But things changed during the 1700s. In the 1700s, the first steamship and steam-powered train were introduced. This is the start of the era of modern transportation. As these new modes of transportation were introduced, trade became easier and faster. It gave people the convenience of transporting products easily to different places and parts of the world.

The 17th and 18th centuries saw the rise in various forms of transportation, including bicycles, motorcycles, cars, trucks, and airplanes. It was 1906 when the first car with an internal combustion engine was introduced. During the 1920s, three companies dominated automobile manufacturing in the US: General Motors, Chrysler, and Ford.

Aviation became the primary mode of transportation between the US and Europe in the 60s. Airplanes were starting to get faster, and airfares are beginning to become more reasonable. As transportation became more manageable and accessible for everybody, people’s lives began to change dramatically.

Present of Transportation

As the needs of people constantly evolve, transportation evolves with it. Constant innovations are being discovered, and some businesses thrive on providing convenience to commuters from one place to another.

Ride-hailing services

With the introduction of ride-hailing applications, people do not need to wait by the street for a taxi anymore. Thanks to various ride-hailing apps, the stress of competing with a fellow commuter on the road is now eliminated. At the same time, these apps usually have integrated payment systems for more convenience.

Pew Research Center shares its findings on current on-demand ride-hailing services in the US. Although these ride-hailing apps are popular in urban areas, people living in rural areas are less likely to use these applications. Most non-users have their cars; most people who use these services do not have personal vehicles and are most likely to use other modes of transportation like trains.

Despite fewer Americans using these ride-hailing services in rural areas, these services are here to stay because of the benefits it provides people. For one, as more people use the application, the chances of DUI incidents are decreased.

Wharton also discusses that these ride-hailing services have unexpected benefits. The university says that it is more than just providing efficient transportation. It provides job opportunities to drivers, and sometimes, mutual relationships are formed between passengers and drivers.

Future of Transportation

Looking forward, different advancements in transportation are foreseen. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Autonomous Cars

Autonomous cars are self-driving cars. Companies such as Google Car and Tesla strive to make this a reality. Specific laws are passed to push for the development and continuous research for this technology. However, some people still have concerns about autonomous cars.

As a self-driving car, it can operate without a driver. Operating without a driver eliminates human error, yet, some people still think that human control is better than a robot. But for autonomous car advocates, using the technology can reap economic and environmental benefits. Hence, the debate is still ongoing.

Light Vehicles

The lighter a vehicle is, the lesser gasoline or fuel it uses. This is why people are pushing automobile manufacturers to produce lighter vehicles using lightweight materials. From metals and steel, the future of car manufacturing sees magnesium-aluminum alloys and carbon fiber construction as lighter-weight alternatives.

With transportation being vital, society will see further changes and improvements as time passes. Using convenience and efficiency as a goal, the transportation industry will continue to evolve.