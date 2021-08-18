Mobil 1™ Partnering with UNO for the Inaugural UNO™ Championship Series

Select players from the UNO Championship Series powered by Mobil 1™ Mobile Tournament may also be invited to the UNO Championship Series Invitational Tournament in Las Vegas with a $50,000 grand prize

Mobil 1, the world’s #1 synthetic motor oil brand and UNO, the world’s #1 card game, are hosting a series of events and promotions celebrating the classic card game’s 50th anniversary since its introduction in 1971.

Special UNO decks are hitting store shelves across the U.S. providing fans a code to enter the UNO ® 50 th Anniversary Instant Win Sweepstakes where 10 lucky players will win a Finalist Prize: a trip to the UNO ™ Championship Series Vegas Invitational Tournament.

Head to the UNO 50th anniversary WEBSITE to learn how to register for the UNO 50th Anniversary Instant Win Sweepstakes.

SPRING, Texas – The excitement of playing a draw four, skip, or reverse can bring an adrenaline rush to any UNO player. Now Mattel is taking that rush and upping the ante with help from the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand by launching the UNO Championship series powered by Mobil 1.

“The Mobil 1 team is always looking for opportunities to partner with iconic brands and create incredible experiences for our shared fans,” said Bryce Huschka, North America consumer marketing manager for ExxonMobil. “We’ve been proud to work with Mattel and Hot Wheels for years, so when we heard about the UNO 50th Anniversary Championship series, we knew we wanted to be a part of the action.”

To continue the excitement, this month UNO is releasing special UNO decks that include a code players can enter on the UNO 50th anniversary instant win sweepstakes WEBSITE for a chance to win special prizes including fun and unique UNO prize packs. Better yet, 10 lucky players will win a Finalist Prize: a trip to the UNO™ Championship Series Vegas Invitational Tournament.

“It may be an unexpected partnership at first glance, but there are a lot of fun intersection points between our two brands,” said Huschka. “Of course, there’s the numerical connection in the names – UNO and Mobil 1 – and the leading status in our respective categories. UNO is a classic road trip game, and Mobil 1 synthetic is currently celebrating this summer as the Official Motor Oil of Road Trips. And because the race to be number one is something we live out every day within motorsports, a partnership with UNO felt like a new and exciting way to take unparalleled performance to another level.”

The UNO Championship Series powered by Mobil 1 culminates on November 11 with the UNO Championship Series Invitational Tournament in Las Vegas, where select fans from around the world will be invited to the in-person celebratory event to compete for a grand prize of $50,000.

“The UNO Championship series is the first of its kind and will really honor the legacy of the card game since its founding 50 years ago in 1971,” said XXX, XXX at Mattel. “We are proud to be backed by Mobil 1 and its incomparable record of successful performance in Motorsports, to help bring more excitement and awareness to one of the most-popular games on the planet.”

For further details on all the inaugural UNO Championship Series events, check out the UNO 50th Anniversary WEBSITE. If it’s not clear by now, Mobil 1 has a thing for the number 1 – number one card game in world and the world’s leading brand of synthetic motor oil. UNO x Mobil 1 – see you in Las Vegas on 11/11!

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1™ motor oil is the world’s leading brand of synthetic motor oil. Our advanced technology allows Mobil 1 motor oils to meet or exceed some of the industry’s toughest standards and to provide exceptional protection under even extreme driving conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil is designed to help protect critical engine parts, maximize engine performance, and extend engine life.

For more information, visit Mobil 1 online or on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Mobil™ and Mobil 1™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.