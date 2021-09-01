Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | In It To Win It 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): Sim Seats

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

In It To Win It 200 Starting Position: 23rd (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 31st

﻿2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 012

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Mighty Dozen: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for his 12th career start.

In addition to his 10 Truck Series races this season at Daytona, Las Vegas, Richmond, Kansas, Darlington, Charlotte, Texas, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, and most recently at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Wright also made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Sunday’s In It To Win It 200 marks the first race track in Wright’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career where he has prior experience.

Welcome Aboard: For the 17th Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Sim Seats, an innovative leader in driving simulators as the primary marketing partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for the In It To Win It 200.

Since 2009, Sim Seats has been designing and fabricating high-quality made-in-the-USA driving simulators including motion systems, triple monitor mounts, sim racing accessories, complete turn-key iRacing ready packages and even custom fabrication.

Their customer base includes all racers from amateur to pro ranks.

Kris Wright Truck Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Sunday afternoon’s In It To Win It 200 will mark Wright’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway.

Sporting a throwback paint scheme to Ron Hornaday in May, Wright was starting to move forward from his 30th place starting position before he was collected in an accident and finished 39th.

Kris Wright Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Wright has made seven starts throughout his career, while also carrying an improved average finishing position of 27.4.

World Wide Technology Raceway | Toyota 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Wright made his 11th career NCWTS start.

Starting 22nd based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying,

Wright’s No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com made steady progression throughout the 163-lap race and took the checkered flag in 18th for his second top-20 finish of the 2021 NCWTS season.

The strong effort by Wright is his first top-20 finish since finishing 12th in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Sunday afternoon’s In It To Win It 200 at the track dubbed Too Tough To Tame.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With six races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a respectable 21st in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Kaz Grala and Wright, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 16 races thus far of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, five top-15s and 11 top-25 efforts collectively.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 139th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Sunday. In his previous 138 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Troconis touted as a gifted engineer will make his third crew chief start at Darlington this weekend.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quote:

On Darlington: “I’m glad I get a second shot at Darlington Raceway this weekend. I feel like we had a really good truck in the spring, but unfortunately got tangled up in an accident and had an early end to our night.

“As a team, we head to Darlington with some momentum and confidence after our performance at World Wide Technology Raceway a couple of weeks ago. It really was a strong race for our team. I really wanted a couple of spots better, but we made great progression throughout the race and earned a top-20 finish.

“That is definitely something to build on for this Sunday.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): DogeCola

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

In It To Win It 200 Starting Position: 24th (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 20th

2021 Owner Points Position: 30th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 019

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: In his sophomore season of Truck Series competition, Fogleman returns to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway eyeing his second career top-10 for Young’s Motorsports.

New Paint: This weekend Young’s Motorsports and Fogleman welcome DogeCola as the primary marketing partner for the 17th Truck Series race of the 2021 season.

DogeCola is the first reflection token and soft drink at the same time. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.

For buyer’s mental peace, DogeCola already provides respectable guarantees in the form of a KYC compliance certificate, and Audit passed a report for security assessment on July 14, 2021.

After its initial pre-release, the token has managed to gain 100 times in just two weeks and has started partnering with industry leaders. The token can be purchased from PancakeSwap, ZT Global, and BigONE, the three big names in the Crypto exchange industry.

DogeCola has been listed on several cryptocurrency listing platforms like CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, CoinMooner, nextcoin, CoinMoonHunt, COINSNIPER.NET, coinvote and COIN ALPHA.

Solid As A Rock: Solid Rock Carriers continues their long-term presence with Young’s Motorsports and Fogleman and will serve as an associate marketing partner of the team’s No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the In It To Win It 200.

Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Sunday afternoon’s In It To Win It 200 will mark Fogleman’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.366-mile track.

In his previous two efforts, the Durham, N.C. native delivered a track-best of 15th during the 2020 Truck Series race.

Earlier this year, a strong top-20 performance was spoiled when Fogleman was one of 19 drivers collected in a late-race restart pileup and was forced to settle for a 30th place finish.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Fogleman has made 25 starts throughout his career carrying an improved average finishing position of 23.6.

World Wide Technology Raceway | Toyota 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Fogleman made his 42nd career NCWTS start.

Starting 24th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Fogleman’s No. 12 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet quickly climbed from his mid-pack starting position and easily contended for a top-20 finish.

A late-race restart, however, allowed Fogleman to gain the track position he needed to pick up a few positions and earn a strong 14th place finish.

The effort was his fifth top-20 finish of the 2021 NCWTS season and his best result since finishing ninth at Knoxville Raceway in July.

To The Point(s): Entering Darlington, Fogleman sits 20th in the championship standings with 196 points earned. Fogleman overtook Christian Eckes to enter the top-20 and stands 12 points behind Chase Purdy for 19th.

139 points separate Fogleman from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Austin Wayne Self with six races remaining.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team maintains 30th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Did You Know?: 21-year-old Fogleman is the son of Jay Fogleman a former competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a 10-time winner in what is now known as the CARS Tour Series.

He is also a business major at High Point University and has a strong passion for fishing.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Fogleman as crew chief of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Ryan London.

He will crew chief his 41st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 39 races, he has one top-five and three top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his second race as crew chief at Darlington.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Darlington: “This weekend is a chance at redemption for our Young’s Motorsports team. We had such a good truck in the spring but unfortunately with that huge wreck at the front with the leaders on the restart, we found ourselves a victim of circumstances and left with a lousy finish.

“Sunday will be my third start at Darlington, and I find myself getting better there with every lap turned. Ryan did a great job setting up the truck in May, so we will build off that and see if we can build off our Gateway finish with another top-15 run this weekend with our No. 12 DogeCola Chevrolet Silverado.”

On 2021 Season: “I’m proud of everyone on this Young’s Motorsports team – we are finally going in the right direction.

“Start to finish – Gateway was a lot of fun and things seemed to go our way. We are certainly capable of finishing in the top-15 on a weekly basis, so that’s our goal not only this weekend at Darlington but for the rest of the 2021 season.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Dan-O’s Seasoning

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

In It To Win It 200 Starting Position: 26th (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 25th | 2021 Owner Points Position: 35th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis 112

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Darlington Raceway eyeing his first top-10 of the season for Young’s Motorsports.

No. 107: This weekend at Darlington, Boyd will make his 107th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 43 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 61st start in Trucks when the green flag waves Sunday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Back To The Team: This weekend at Darlington Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Dan-O’s Seasoning as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.

Dan-O’s Seasoning is made with just the good stuff in life: all-natural unrefined sea salt, and the best herbs and spices that can be found.

Spices and herbs come first, none of that fake stuff like gluten, artificial chemicals, sugar or GMO’s. Unlike other seasoning blends, they’ve cut sodium to just 50 mg per serving, so that you can stay healthy while loving what you cook.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Sunday afternoon’s In It To Win It 200 will mark Boyd’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.366-mile track.

In his previous two efforts, the Creve Coeur, Missouri native delivered a track-best of 22nd in May’s LiftKits4Less.com 200 after starting 34th.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 37 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.7.

World Wide Technology Raceway | Toyota 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Boyd made his 60th career NCWTS start.

Starting 32nd based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying,

Boyd’s No. 20 Hans Wiemann Chevrolet Silverado charged to inside the top-20 in the closing laps of Stage 3.

A late-race restart, however, allowed Boyd to gain even more positions on the track at his hometown race, taking the checkered flag in 16th, second in class of the Young’s Motorsports team.

The impressive effort by Boyd is his first top-20 finish since finishing 13th in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

To The Point(s): Entering Darlington, Boyd sits 25th in the championship standings.

57 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by teammate Tate Fogleman with six races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 35th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 60 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 20 Dan-O’s Seasoning Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will crew chief his 71st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Sunday. In his previous 70 races, he has one pole and six top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at the track dubbed Too Tough To Tame.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Darlington: “Glad to be back at the track this weekend and hope we can have a solid finish with our No. 20 Dan-O’s Chevrolet Silverado.”

On Dan-O’s Seasoning Partnership: “I use Dan-O’s on a weekly basis. My nutritionist keeps my diet to a lot of chicken and fish. Thankfully Dan-O’s is low in sodium but big in flavor so my meals aren’t boring. I use it so much they even made a bottle with my face on it last year!”

Race Information:

The In It To Win It 200 (147 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 17th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The field will take the green flag on Sun., Sept. 5, 2021, shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.