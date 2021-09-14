Ryan Newman – Bristol II Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 266.5 miles, 500 laps, Stages: 125-125-250

Bass Pro Shops Night Race – Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Bristol Motor Speedway

Newman makes his 39th Cup start on the Bristol pavement Saturday night, where he has 19 top-10s and a 15.6 average finish.

He is coming off a fifth-place run on the Bristol dirt this spring, and three top-15s in his last four outings otherwise as ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile.’

Newman’s best finish at Bristol came in the fall of 2004 when he finished second after starting fourth. He also finished fifth in the 2015 spring event.

Newman has an additional nine combined starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series, winning in NXS action in 2005. He earned the Xfinity pole in 2006 and finished 10th or better in five of those starts. He recorded a fourth-place finish in the No. 2 truck in 2009.

Scott Graves at Bristol Motor Speedway

Graves will call his 11th Cup race on the Bristol pavement this weekend where he too carries an average finish of 15.6. Since pairing up with Newman in 2019, the duo have finished outside the top-15 just once.

Graves also called seven Xfinity events at Bristol dating back to 2012 with one top five with Chris Buescher (2015).

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Bristol:

“Bristol is a great race track and one I have always enjoyed racing at. It offers such a unique challenge as a driver, but from an outsider perspective is one of the great spectacles in our sport. We know what we’re capable of if you look back at our prior races there, and it’s our goal to unload a fast Kohler Ford Saturday night and come away with a solid performance.”

Last Time Out

Newman finished 20th a week ago at Richmond.

On the Car

Kohler Generators returns to the No. 6 Ford Mustang this weekend.

About KOHLER Generators

KOHLER Generators is a leading manufacturer of automatic standby generators, which connect to the electrical system of a home or a business and quickly restore power following an outage to provide security and peace of mind for everyday life. KOHLER whole home generators are permanently installed outside a home, similar to a central air conditioning (AC) unit. The generator operates on natural gas or liquid propane (LP) and is wired into a home’s electrical system. When power is lost from unexpected events such as severe weather storms, the standby generator automatically kicks in – generally within seconds – and can power hard-wired systems and appliances including air conditioning, heat, medical equipment, Internet and Wi-Fi, security systems and lighting. KOHLER Generators is part of privately held Kohler Co., headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company provides complete power systems including portable, residential, industrial, and marine generators; automatic transfer switches; switchgear; monitoring controls; and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications. Kohler Power Systems has delivered energy solutions for markets worldwide since 1920. Visit KOHLERGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, or Twitter at @KOHLERPower. or more information.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 35,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturing of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.