Dale Earnhardt’s legendary #3 To see another drive

There are some cars that just inspire nostalgia once they're seen and take people back who may have seen them on the track during their heyday, during their prime, before being scuttled off to a private collectors garage for private admiration. There are certainly some cars on today's grid driven by the favorite drivers that follow NASCAR and other motorsports, but much of that excitement may be brought to life once again following an outstanding F1 drive.

At the start of the F1 season, McLaren team boss Zak Brown gifted the newcomer to the team, Daniel Ricciardo, with a toy version of the car driven by his motorsport hero, and a bet that followed; get a top step on the podium, and he can drive the real thing. For much of the season, it looks a bit out of reach as Ricciardo struggled to get set-up with the car and had struggled to string any meaningful performances together, but this past weekend in Monza he was able to win on merit alone and show just how good he is, pushing to the front of the grid and winning in spectacular fashion.

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo has been kept in pristine condition in Brown’s private collection, and earlier in the season there had been plenty of jokes made about getting the car back out for one more drive, but not one to shy away from his word. The day after the win, a video surfaced on Twitter of the car being readied to get back out on the road again and see a few more miles, and a sight that certainly brought many fans back by hearing the sound of the engine and seeing the No.3 running again.

It’s not yet known when Ricciardo will get the drive, perhaps a little later this year in October when F1 returns to the US as it heads to the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. But it’ll no doubt be a big spectacle, not only for F1 fans but for NASCAR fans also looking to see the legendary car once more. There will be plenty of photo opportunities too as the car will no doubt be out on display after spending some time hidden away in this private collection so fans who are able to visit will get a unique opportunity.

It’s very cool to see, and something not at all common/ It does also open the prospect of other classics maybe one day making another appearance and getting caught up in the public eye too, and if you could, which car would you love to see come back and make one last big gesture before being stored away once more?