Violet Defense Joins Roush Fenway as Official Partner

Will Serve as Primary Partner on both No. 6 and No. 17 in Select Races

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 21, 2021) – Violet Defense – an Orlando-based germ-killing company with patented UV technology – has entered into a multi-year partnership with Roush Fenway Racing. As part of the deal that runs through the 2023 season, Violet Defense will serve as the primary partner for a combined four races in the remaining 2021 season on both Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher’s Ford Mustangs. For the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Violet Defense will continue to be featured on the No. 6 car for multiple races, and join Brad Keselowski as he makes his debut with Roush Fenway in the 2022 season.

As part of the partnership, Violet Defense will also be identifying opportunities to protect the Roush Fenway team with its UV disinfection technology, both at the track and at their headquarters operations in Concord, N.C.

“We are excited to be supporting the Roush Fenway team, both on and off the track,” said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. “It is our goal to continue to find new and innovative ways to deploy our UV disinfection solutions to help keep the athletes and staff healthy and at the top of their game. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of Brad’s inaugural season with the team, and look forward to the energy around his arrival.”

The brand makes its debut during the Sept. 26 race weekend at Las Vegas on the No. 17 Ford for the first of two consecutive primary events, with the second being the high-speed race at Talladega Superspeedway a week later. Newman will carry the colors of Violet Defense for the first time at Texas on Oct. 17, and again a week later at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 24.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Violet Defense to the Roush Fenway family,” said Steve Newmark, President of Roush Fenway Racing. “Their expertise as a company is a perfect fit for us on the track and off, and their services are especially critical during times like these. Their messaging and branding will undoubtedly stand out at their upcoming races, and we look forward to working with their team this fall and for years to come.”

Buescher will make his 11th Cup start at Las Vegas where this spring he ran 14th. Overall in ‘Sin City,’ Hall of Fame owner Jack Roush has 16 wins including seven in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The annual fall event at Talladega will be packed full of action as Buescher is slated for his 13th start at the 2.66-mile Superspeedway, where last fall he crossed the line sixth. Roush Fenway has eight Talladega wins all-time, including five in the NCS with the most recent coming in 2017.

Texas Motor Speedway is the site of 18 wins for Jack Roush including nine in the Cup Series, and also the site of one of Newman’s 18 wins all-time. He went to victory lane back in 2003 in just his second Cup outing at the 1.5-mile track, and has three top-15s in his last four starts at the track.

Kansas wraps up Violet Defense’s four-race slate in the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs, a track where Roush has four Cup victories with three different drivers. It is also the place where Newman made his first-ever Cup start, and his start there this spring served as career No. 700, joining an elite list of only three active drivers with that feat. Newman also won at Kansas in 2003.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense’s technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. In its 34th season of competition in 2021, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.