TPC Racing’s Vernon McClure Ready For VIR Round Of Porsche Carrera Cup North America

McClure is TPC Racing’s Lone Entrant at This Weekend’s IMSA-Sanctioned Doubleheader, But at a Track Team and Driver Know Well

DANVILLE, Virginia (October 7, 2021) – TPC Racing and Vernon McClure’s No. 10 Main Street Homes/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup are ready for this weekend’s doubheleader at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR), Rounds 12 and 13 of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America season.

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America will race in a pair of 45-minute races live on IMSA.com/tv, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9 and at 12:15 p.m. EDT on Sunday, October 10.

McClure is making his second appearance at the track this season, which is the closest on the IMSA schedule to both McClure’s home in Chesterfield, Virginia and the TPC Racing shop in Jessup, Maryland. McClure challenged for a podium position in the Porsche Sprint Challenge back in June, and races in the Pro-Am category this weekend.

“It’s going to be great to race here again,” McClure said. “I love this track, it’s my favorite track and I’m pretty close to home here.”

McClure earned his first career IMSA podium at VIR in what was then the Porsche GT3 Cup back in 2019. As a team, TPC Racing has earned at least one podium in Porsche’s single-make championship at VIR dating back to 2018.

“This is a track that we’ve had success at in a variety of championships,” Harris Levitas, Director of Race Operations, said. “We feel like we know VIR well, and Vernon has had success here in the past. He’s been coming to grips with the new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the past few races, so we’re really hoping that the combination of those two things can help him get a good result. It’s a tremendously competitive field so we’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’re confident we can put up a strong showing.”

The race weekend gets underway with two Friday qualifying sessions for the Porsche Carrera Cup field, followed by qualifying on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. EDT to set the grid for Saturday afternoon’s 3:30 p.m. EDT race. Sunday’s race begins at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.