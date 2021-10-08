Overview of Honda Exhibits at the 27th ITS World Congress 2021 in Hamburg, Germany

TOKYO, Oct 8, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will showcase its latest initiatives in the areas of information-communication and control technologies at the 27th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress 2021, which will take place in Hamburg, Germany, from October 11 to 15, 2021.

Image of Honda booth

The ITS World Congress is an international conference where participants present and discuss achievements made in research, development and practical application of ITS technologies for resolving various traffic / transport-related challenges.

Key technologies included in the Honda exhibit

Honda initiatives toward the realization of “zero traffic collision fatalities” and the “freedom and joy of mobility”

Honda SENSING Elite (featuring technology qualified for Level 3 automated driving)

Honda’s advanced safety and driver-assistive technology was developed with a vision to eliminate human errors in driving. Placing the highest priority on safety and reliability, Honda developed the “Traffic Jam Pilot” function, which enables the system to drive the vehicle instead of the driver.

Automated driving system based on AI-powered prediction, forecast and cooperative behavior

Automated driving technology which utilizes AI to make a prediction / forecast to avoid risks, demonstrate cooperative behavior by mutually communicating and understanding with other vehicles, and learn the driving and traffic environment, in order to contribute to the realization of “zero traffic collision fatalities” and expansion of the “freedom and of mobility.”

L3Pilot:

Introduction of Honda’s participation and initiatives in EUCAR’s* L3Pilot (Piloting Automated Driving on European Roads), which is the EU flagship project testing the viability of Level 3 Automated Driving.

Safe Swarm:

Honda’s technology concept is aimed at realizing safe and smooth traffic flow through utilization of connected car technologies (e.g. internet connectivity and vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication).

Honda initiatives toward the realization of carbon neutrality

Data service for vehicles equipped with Honda Mobile Power Pack

A system combines information stored on Honda Mobile Power Pack swappable batteries while the electrified vehicles are in use and data on the operating status of battery swapping stations, and carries out data analysis in the Cloud. By providing analyzed data to the users, the system realizes stable power consumption.

Honda Electric Road System (charging while driving system)

Honda independently developed a system to supply power from road infrastructure and technology to charge electric vehicles while driving (dynamic charging) as a total system. Through fast charging from road infrastructure while driving, the waiting time for charging will be shortened, the size of on-board battery will be minimized and range will be extended.

Energy Management System

Introduction of Honda initiatives in the development of renewable energy management technologies for the realization of carbon neutrality and verification of real-world use cases of such technologies.

EUCAR: European Council for Automotive R&D. A Brussels, Belgium-based council for automotive R&D of manufacturers of passenger and commercial automobiles in Europe. Honda R&D Europe (Deutschland) GmbH has been a member of the EUCAR since 2019.

ITS 2021 Honda booth website [Release date and time: October 11 (Mon) 3:00PM (JST)]:

https://global.honda/innovation/ITS2021.html

About the 27th ITS World Congress 2021 in Hamburg, Germany