Erik Jones Finishes in the eighth-place at the Martinsville Speedway

Erik Jones and the No. 43 Goody’s Cool Orange Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team finished in the eighth-place in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday, October 31.

The lineup for the extended 501-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 29th-place, Kansas), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 25th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Jones started at the Martinsville Speedway on Halloween from the 28th-place on Row 14.

At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 130, Jones was scored in the 21st-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 260, he was in the 17th-place. The 25-year-old Byron, Michigan, native was scored as high as the eighth-place at the Martinsville Speedway, for the final race of the Round of 8 in the Playoffs.

“It was a really solid day at the Martinsville Speedway for our No. 43 Goody’s Cool Orange Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. It was kind of an up-and-down day for our team. There were times where I really did not think we were going to have the finish (eighth-place) we did.

“It kind of worked-out at the end. We had a set of tires we put on, and the car came back around to us balance-wise, and we were able to come home with a top-10 finish. We have had a good couple of runs here the last month. Hopefully, we can go to Phoenix (Raceway) next week and finish it out on another good note.”

-Erik Jones



