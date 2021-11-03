Lawless Alan – Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance

Lawless Alan – Lucas Oil 150

Phoenix Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan

Alan on Racing at Phoenix: “I’m really looking forward to driving my No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado at Phoenix,” said Alan. “This will be the first track where I have previously raced in a NASCAR series. We’ll also have practice and qualifying giving us an opportunity to work on our set up before we take the green. I’m confident we’ll have a great package Friday night.”

Alan at Phoenix: Friday night’s race at Phoenix Raceway marks Alan’s first start at the one-mile track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

This week’s race marks the 21-year-old driver’s ninth start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season and his fourth with Niece Motorsports.

Alan has one start to his credit at Phoenix Raceway in the ARCA Menards Racing Series, coming in 2020. Alan started 18th and finished ninth in his lone ARCA Menards Racing Series start.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from AUTOParkit™.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity, and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

For more information on AUTOChargit, visit www.autochargit.com

