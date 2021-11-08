Flying Lizard Returns to Road Atlanta for Carrera Cup Finale

SONOMA, Calif., (November 8, 2021) – This weekend, Flying Lizard will return to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with Chris Bellomo for the season finale of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands. After making his debut in the series earlier this season at Road America, where he showed good potential with great pace, Bellomo and his No. 68 Porsche 991 Cup car will close out the year with a triple-header during the Motul Petit Le Mans weekend.

“It’s always exciting to be back at Road Atlanta and we’re looking forward to finishing the season on a high note with Chris,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “He performed well at his Road America debut but we had other commitments this year that prevented us from racing in more of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America events. Now he’s coming fresh off winning the championship in the Yokohama Drivers Cup, so we’ll bring that momentum to Road Atlanta and finish the year strong.”

Racing in support of Petit Le Mans, an event where Flying Lizard has celebrated much success over the years, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America will have a total of 32 entries competing in the final event of the season. Bellomo and the No. 68 Porsche will compete in the Pro-Am 991 class which uses the 991.2 model cars, running in three 45-minute races.

On-track sessions begin on the morning of Wednesday, November 10, giving competitors two practice sessions before qualifying that afternoon. All three races will air live on www.imsa.com/tv, and live scoring available on imsa.com/scoring.

Event Schedule | All Times U.S. Eastern

Wednesday, November 10

8:45 am – 9:15 am Practice 1

12:45 pm – 1:15 pm Practice 2

3:30 pm – 4:00 pm Qualifying

Thursday, November 11

12:10 pm – 12:55 pm Race 1

4:45 pm – 5:30 pm Race 2

Friday, November 12

11:15 am – 12:00 pm Race 3

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.