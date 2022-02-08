2022 NASCAR Cup Series: Why we Should be Getting Excited

The 2022 NASCAR series is bound to be exciting. With some of the greatest racers of our generation racing in the fastest cars we’ve seen in the sport, it’s going to be exhilarating. And now the pandemic is settling, more people will be allowed to watch the races live. There’s also going to be plenty of opportunity for betting, which just adds to the thrill.

Here are our top reasons why we should be getting excited for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.

Betting Opportunities

One of the best things about any sport is the option to wager your own money on your favorite team or player. NASCAR is no different and betting this year has got even better.

Firstly, you’ll be able to grab some free money with many betting deals this year. For instance, there are sportsbook bonuses in Tennessee, giving you up to $1000, completely free of charge. Deals such as this will allow you to wager more money and make this 2022 season all the more exciting.

Furthermore, there are some simply incredible betting odds this year. Odds range from +10,000 with Aric Almirola and Bubba Wallace, all the way to +360 with Kyle Larson. This gives excellent opportunities to all kinds of gamblers. Like to play it safe? Go with Larson. Want to risk it all for big money? Bet on Wallace.

This year will be exciting for all betters and a chance to win some big money.

The Line-Up

There is some fantastic talent in this year’s lineup, which is bound to make the races exciting.

Last year’s Champion, Kyle Larson, is back to defend his reign and wants to score back-to-back championship victories. The only person who has done this before is Jimmie Johnson, so we could see more history being made this year.

Brad Keselowski has moved from team Penske to RFK Racing, after a decade at Penske. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs there and if the new team will help to revitalize his career.

There’s also a lot of talent in Tyler Reddick. He’s a dark horse in this year’s championship, looking to win the 2022 cup. He’s been close to 1st before, having finished second three times. But, can he beat Larson, who has shown sublime driving in recent years?

This year’s drivers have so much talent that we’re bound to see fireworks.

Next-Gen NASCAR Cars

2022 will be the first year of the next generation of NASCAR cars. Many people have been upset by the change, but this will make the races a lot more exciting. Here’s why:

A fairer line-up

Previous NASCAR seasons have allowed teams to spend pretty much however much they’d like on their cars. Because every team had a different budget, the races were unfair from the very beginning. It also created a spending war, which has had an overall negative impact on the sport.

However, from 2022, NASCAR President Steve Phelps has stated that he will be lowering the costs associated with the race cars. Firstly, each team’s overall budget will be lower, reducing spending. Secondly, every car is now required to have symmetrical aerodynamics and independent rear suspension. These are cheaper options, which will allow the lesser-known teams to compete with the richer ones. So, it’s all to play for in the 2022 Cup.

Changes to the Cars

Previous generations of NASCAR cars have created a massive amount of turbulence, which has made it difficult for cars to pass each other during races. This has, at times, created stale races where no one has moved from their position.

However, the next-gen of cars will be more aerodynamic. For instance, air will be dispersed to create more downforce. Not only will this reduce turbulence, but it will also make it easier for cars to pass each other. This is bound to create more exciting and dramatic races, proving the 2022 season to be an exciting one.

As a result of this change to aerodynamics, the cars will also be slightly faster. This will only add to the drama. In fact, this year’s line-up of cars will probably be the fastest we’ve ever seen.

So, you can expect big betting odds, talented drivers, faster cars, and more dramatic races. All of these factors are bound to create an exciting Championship and one that you cannot miss!