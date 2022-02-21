Petty GMS Race Recap: Daytona 500

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 26th

FINISH: 11th

POINTS: 14th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Our goal today was to race smart and push hard when we needed to in order to get to the finish. I am really proud of these Black Rifle Coffee Company guys because we accomplished what we wanted; to get in position late in the race and have a shot at a good finish. An 11th-place finish is a great start for this No. 42 Petty GMS team and we are looking forward to Fontana and the rest of the season.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 13th

FINISH: 29th

POINTS: 22nd

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Tough ending for our race. The FOCUSfactor Chevrolet was strong throughout and it felt nice getting up front to lead laps and run inside the top-five. The speed in our car was shown by earning stage points in the first stage and then driving our way back forward in the second. I’m proud of the effort that Dave (Elenz, crew chief) and the Petty GMS guys put forth all week long. We will now shift our focus to California and the West Coast swing.”

