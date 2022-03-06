34th Annual Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Induction Ceremony Presented by Toyota Racing Features Past and Present Stars, Industry Leaders and Racing Legends from all Facets of Motorsports

Roger Penske, Donnie Allison, Larry Dixon, Jr., Lyn St. James, Mike Helton and More to Present Equally Accomplished Class of 2022 for Induction

Sold Out 34th Induction Ceremony Presented by Toyota Racing Crowning Event of Two-Day Class of 2022 Celebration in Daytona Beach March 7 and 8

Two-Time Indianapolis 500 Winner and 2009 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) Inductee Al Unser Jr. Honorary Chair of 34th MSHFA Induction Ceremony Presented by Toyota Racing

1985 Indianapolis 500 “Spin to Win” Panel Discussion and Q&A with Race Winner and 2012 MSHFA Inductee Danny Sullivan and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles Just Added to 34th Induction Celebration Schedule

Tuesday Night Gala and Monday Afternoon “Spin to Win” Panel Livestreamed on MSHFA Facebook Page; Additional Inductee and Guest Interviews Air on MSHFA YouTube Channel in Live and Complementary Streaming Coverage Hosted by Ryan Myrehn from Tuesday Night Gala

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 6, 2022) — Past and present stars, top industry leaders and racing legends from all facets of the sport arrive in Daytona Beach early this week to honor the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America’s Class of 2022 in a two-day celebration culminating with the sold out 34th Induction Ceremony presented by Toyota Racing at the Shores Resort and Spa, March 8.

The Motorsport Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) Class of 2022 includes the designer of the 1965 World Champion Cobra Daytona Coupes, Peter Brock (Sports Cars), record-equalling four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves (Open Wheel), the only person in history to win NHRA Top Fuel championships as a driver and crew chief, Dick LaHaie (Drag Racing), the Davidsons & Harley, founders of Harley-Davidson (Historic), “The Henry Ford of race cars,” NASCAR builder Banjo Matthews (Business), the first woman to receive the Ken W. Purdy Award for Excellence in Automotive Journalism, Autoweek cofounder Denise McCluggage (At Large), NASCAR cofounder and championship-winning team owner Raymond Parks (Historic), “The Cat in the Hat” who has masterminded more than 300 NASCAR wins, Jack Roush (Stock Cars) and motorcycle racing innovators who have won NHRA drag racing titles, AMA Supersport and Superbike titles, two Daytona 200s and more, Terry Vance & Byron Hines (Motorcycles).

Several members of the Class of 2022 will be presented for induction into the MSHFA by an equally accomplished lineup of legends who are Hall of Famers already or are on the shortlist of future Hall of Famers.

Fresh off sweeping the Daytona 500 and Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg season-opening NASCAR and NTT IndyCar races, Roger Penske (MSHFA Class of 1995 and pictured at top right in collage below) will present Castroneves for induction. Donnie Allison (MSHFA Class of 2011 and pictured at top center in collage below) will do the honors for his friend, car builder and team owner Matthews, while Larry Dixon, Jr. (pictured at top left in collage below) – fresh off his own MSHFA induction in the Class of 2021 – will present fellow NHRA Top Fuel Champion LaHaie. McCluggage will be lauded by Lyn St. James, an accomplished sports car driver herself and the 1992 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

With two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. (MSHFA Class of 2009) presiding over the Class of 2022 as the evening’s Honorary Chair, Tuesday’s Ceremony presented by Toyota Racing brings the two-day 34th MSHFA Induction Celebration to a close in an expanded schedule of what is now four must-attend events.

The MSHFA Museum at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) is the site of the Heroes of Horsepower Reception presented by Firestone at 7 p.m. EST on Monday, March 7. Another sold-out event, this more casual get together allows guests to enjoy a strolling dinner while taking in the spectacle of the MSHFA Museum. The evening’s highlight is the unveiling of the nine new inductees’ bronze plaques that will be displayed permanently in the Hall.

Another event central to the annual induction process is the Inductee Breakfast presented by American Honda that will take place on Tuesday, March 8 at 9:30 a.m. EST in the Rolex 24 Lounge in the DIS Stadium. The Inductee Breakfast features the formal induction of each year’s Historic category nominees that in 2022 includes the founders of iconic motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson and NASCAR pioneer Parks.

Members of the famous Davidson and Harley families will both present and accept the honor on behalf of their ancestors while Mike Helton, NASCAR’s Vice Chairman, will present NASCAR pioneer Parks for induction.

An all-new and recent addition to 2022’s Induction Celebration is a special 1985 Indianapolis 500 “Spin to Win” panel discussion and Q&A with race winner and 2012 MSHFA Inductee Danny Sullivan and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles (pictured at top right in collage above). Scheduled for Monday, March 7 at 3 p.m. EST at the Shores Resort and Spa, the discussion will recount Sullivan’s 1985 victory and share some never-before-told stories on the famous spin that didn’t stop him from winning that year’s race (pictured at bottom in collage below). The event is open to all guests and ticket holders for 34th Induction Celebration events.

David Hobbs (MSHFA Class of 2009) returns as the 34th Induction Master of Ceremonies and once again will be ably assisted by longtime motorsports broadcasting pro Marty Reid throughout the two-day celebration (pictured together at right in collage above).

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America is offering three different livestreams of the 2022 Induction Celebration. Both the Tuesday Night Gala and Monday afternoon “Spin to Win” panel will be livestreamed on the MSHFA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MotorsportsHOF. Monday’s “Spin to Win” show begins at 3 p.m. EST while Tuesday’s 34th Induction Gala, presented by Autoweek, goes live at 7:45 p.m. EST. A second livestream on the MSHFA YouTube Channel at the same 7:45 p.m. EST start time Tuesday night runs in tandem with the main Autoweek feed on Facebook and includes complementary and inductee and guest interviews with host Ryan Myrehn (pictured at left in collage above).

About the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America: The MSHFA is the only hall that honors all American motorsports: cars, motorcycles, airplanes, off road and powerboats. Its mission is to celebrate and instill the American motorsports values of leadership, creativity, originality, teamwork and spirit of competition. Founded by Larry G. Ciancio and Ronald A. Watson, it held its first induction in 1989. Watson spent the next 30 years tirelessly building it into the nation’s premier such hall until his passing in 2019. The original museum in Novi, Mich., relocated to Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2016 and greets more than 100,000 guests a year. MSHFA is operated by the nonprofit Motorsports Museum and Hall of Fame of America Foundation, Inc.