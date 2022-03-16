Embrace Home Loans Partners with 23XI Racing for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season

National home lender teams up with Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace for company’s first-ever sports partnership

Mooresville, N.C. (Mar. 16, 2022) – 23XI Racing today announced the addition of Embrace Home Loans to the team’s 2022 partner lineup. The national mortgage lender joins 23XI Racing as a primary partner for select races where the Embrace branding will be featured on both the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD, driven by Kurt Busch, and the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, driven by Bubba Wallace. Embrace will also serve as an associate partner for both teams throughout the season with Embrace branding on the driver and crew suits at each race.

The Middletown, R.I.-based national mortgage company ventures into NASCAR with its first major professional sports partnership as Embrace seeks to continually expand their brand nationally.

“We welcome Embrace Home Loans to their new home at 23XI Racing,” said Steve Lauletta, president of 23XI Racing. “As our team brand continues to grow, we welcome the opportunity to help Embrace grow their brand along with us. We share many of the same values – community, empowerment and achievement, and we look forward to a successful inaugural season together.”

“The partnership with 23XI Racing is a perfect fit for our company,” said Dennis Hardiman, president and CEO of Embrace. “We are particularly proud to work with 23XI team drivers Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch, as Embrace shares Bubba’s devotion to racial justice and Kurt’s commitment to our military veterans. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to support the 23XI team and share the work we do supporting the American dream of homeownership with the NASCAR community.”

“It’s great to add another partner to our team and I look forward to showing everyone at Embrace the excitement of NASCAR,” said Bubba Wallace. “Off the track, I know this will be an important partnership as well, with the opportunity to work together on projects that will help make a real difference in the lives of those impacted by social injustice and racial prejudice.”

Embrace recently launched an affordable housing non-profit, Wider Path Home Foundation, whose mission is grounded in overcoming the U.S. housing industry’s history of restricting access to safe, high quality and affordable housing for lower and middle-income families – especially in the African American, Native American, Latinx and Asian communities.

“The addition of Embrace to this team shows the continued interest and excitement in what we’re doing at 23XI,” said Kurt Busch. “Much like our team, Embrace is looking to grow and win, and I’m excited to do that together with them this year. From representing Embrace on-track to helping amplify their VA Loan program, including through a soon-to-be announced sweepstakes for veterans and active-duty military families, I know it will be an impactful year.”

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.ehlracing.com.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing expands to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.